Andy Cohen Teases Whether He's Thinking About Marriage With New Boyfriend: 'I Believe in Love'

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Andy Cohen isn't ruling out walking down the aisle with his boyfriend, Kevin Sobieski. The Bravo executive was recently asked if he might get married, after previously joking about it on his own show. When asked if he could see a wedding on the horizon, Cohen smiled and replied, "I feel like — you know, look, I believe in love, baby."

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Source: @JENNASHEINELLE/YOUTUBE Andy Cohen celebrated 20 years of the 'Real Housewives' franchise.

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Cohen Addresses Marriage Speculation With His Boyfriend

Source: MEGA Andy Cohen addressed marriage speculation involving his new boyfriend, admitting he 'believes in love.'

The conversation began when the hosts brought up Cohen's previous appearance on The Morning Show, during which he discussed his relationship. They then recalled Cohen hinting on his own show that he could be a potential candidate to tie the knot at Billie Lourd's birthday celebration. "She wants someone to get married at her birthday party," Cohen explained. When the hosts suggested he might be the one to walk down the aisle, Cohen dodged the question and abruptly changed the subject to an unpaid parking ticket.

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Cohen Clarifies Whether He's Already Engaged

Source: MEGA Andy Cohen joked about potentially tying the knot at Billie Lourd's birthday party.

As the discussion continued, Cohen's reaction prompted the hosts to speculate that his relationship might have reached another milestone. "Look at the smile? I think he's engaged or something," one of the hosts remarked. "I'm not engaged," Cohen responded, shutting down the suggestion.

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Cohen Celebrates 20 Years of 'Real Housewives' With New Book

Source: MEGA Andy's Bravo Scrapbook features 600 photographs.

Meanwhile, Cohen is celebrating something else: his new book, Andy's Bravo Scrapbook. The collection celebrates two decades of the Real Housewives franchise and offers a behind-the-scenes look at the personalities and productions that have shaped Bravo. "I have been at Bravo for 22 years, and I love coffee table books. I'm obsessed," Cohen shared. The television host said the photographs capture moments that even some of the people featured in the book may have forgotten. "I sent them to the Housewives last week, and a lot of other Bravo celebrities. They were sending me lovely texts because I said this is like our yearbook," he shared.

Cohen Weighs in on Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump's Feud

Source: MEGA Cohen doubts Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump will reconcile, though he hopes they do.