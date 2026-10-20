Andy Cohen Teases Whether He's Thinking About Marriage With New Boyfriend: 'I Believe in Love'
Oct. 20 2026, Published 4:01 p.m. ET
Andy Cohen isn't ruling out walking down the aisle with his boyfriend, Kevin Sobieski.
The Bravo executive was recently asked if he might get married, after previously joking about it on his own show.
When asked if he could see a wedding on the horizon, Cohen smiled and replied, "I feel like — you know, look, I believe in love, baby."
Cohen Addresses Marriage Speculation With His Boyfriend
The conversation began when the hosts brought up Cohen's previous appearance on The Morning Show, during which he discussed his relationship.
They then recalled Cohen hinting on his own show that he could be a potential candidate to tie the knot at Billie Lourd's birthday celebration.
"She wants someone to get married at her birthday party," Cohen explained.
When the hosts suggested he might be the one to walk down the aisle, Cohen dodged the question and abruptly changed the subject to an unpaid parking ticket.
Cohen Clarifies Whether He's Already Engaged
As the discussion continued, Cohen's reaction prompted the hosts to speculate that his relationship might have reached another milestone.
"Look at the smile? I think he's engaged or something," one of the hosts remarked.
"I'm not engaged," Cohen responded, shutting down the suggestion.
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Cohen Celebrates 20 Years of 'Real Housewives' With New Book
Meanwhile, Cohen is celebrating something else: his new book, Andy's Bravo Scrapbook. The collection celebrates two decades of the Real Housewives franchise and offers a behind-the-scenes look at the personalities and productions that have shaped Bravo.
"I have been at Bravo for 22 years, and I love coffee table books. I'm obsessed," Cohen shared.
The television host said the photographs capture moments that even some of the people featured in the book may have forgotten.
"I sent them to the Housewives last week, and a lot of other Bravo celebrities. They were sending me lovely texts because I said this is like our yearbook," he shared.
Cohen Weighs in on Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump's Feud
During the interview, Cohen was also asked which two Bravo personalities he would most like to see reconcile.
"Kyle and Lisa," he answered, referring to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump.
Although Cohen expressed affection for their former friendship, he was less optimistic about the possibility of a reconciliation.
"Beverly Hills is small. They always run into each other, and they will send the other a shady bottle of champagne with like a shady note, and it's like very frothy in Beverly Hills," he explained.