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Andy Cohen Texted Kelly Ripa to See How Much She Paid for Babysitters After Being Called 'Cheap' by Jeff Lewis Over Low Rates

Image of Andy Cohen asked Kelly Ripa how much she paid her babysitter.
Source: MEGA: @jljefflewis/INSTAGRAM

Andy Cohen asked Kelly Ripa how much she paid her babysitter.

Oct. 6 2026, Published 2:17 p.m. ET

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Andy Cohen reached out to his "famous friends" after Jeff Lewis called him "cheap" for having a low babysitter pay rate.

On the Tuesday, October 6, episode of the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, Lewis sat down with host Amanda Hirsch and roasted a "defensive" Cohen for his reaction to being called out over his hourly rate.

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'He Texted People, at Least 3 People'

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Image of Jeff Lewis made fun of Andy Cohen during an appearance on the 'Not Skinny But Not Fat' podcast.
Source: NOT SKINNY BUT NOT FAT/YOUTUBE

Jeff Lewis made fun of Andy Cohen during an appearance on the 'Not Skinny But Not Fat' podcast.

The 56-year-old star did not hold back when poking fun at Cohen, 58, for "texting Kelly Ripa and s---" to find out what other celebs were paying.

"He was texting all his famous friends," Lewis shared on the podcast. "He texted people, at least three people, live on the radio. This is such a big deal to him."

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'That Sounds Cheap to Me'

Image of Andy Cohen shared what he pays babysitters during an episode of 'Andy Cohen Live.'
Source: MEGA

Andy Cohen shared what he pays babysitters during an episode of 'Andy Cohen Live.'

As previously reported by OK!, the initial conversation began during the September 28 episode of "Andy Cohen Live."

During the episode, Lewis questioned Cohen's decision to pay his babysitter $30 to watch his two children.

"That sounds cheap to me," he told the radio host. "Especially from someone with your money!"

Lewis made the comments after Cohen revealed that a 23-year-old babysitter had recently watched his children, 7-year-old Ben and 4-year-old Lucy.

"A good friend of mine's daughter — an old friend, my oldest friend — his daughter just moved to New York," Cohen confessed. "He goes, 'She needs babysitting money. She needs jobs.'"

He added that they hadn't decided on a specific rate beforehand, with the Bravo star later asking the sitter to share her Venmo information and settling on $30 an hour.

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'Did That Even Cover the Cab?'

Image of Jeff Lewis told Andy Cohen he would have paid the babysitter more than $30 an hour.
Source: MEGA

Jeff Lewis told Andy Cohen he would have paid the babysitter more than $30 an hour.

"She was there for two hours, and you gave her $60? Did that even cover the cab?" the Flipping Out alum questioned.

Cohen then clarified that the payment was higher than Lewis initially assumed, spilling, "She was there for two hours and fifteen minutes, so I gave her $70."

That still shocked the interior designer, who indicated he would have paid more: "I probably would've given her $100 for two hours [and] two kids."

The television personality said his babysitter receives $37 an hour to watch his 9-year-old daughter, Monroe, whom he shares with his ex Gage Edward.

Andy Cohen Defended His Decision

Image of Andy Cohen claimed he checked with multiple people before settling on the hourly rate.
Source: MEGA

Andy Cohen claimed he checked with multiple people before settling on the hourly rate.

Cohen later addressed the reaction in an interview while attending the Broadcasting + Cable Hall of Fame Awards the following night.

He explained he had checked with friends who also have children before settling on the $30 hourly rate.

Asked if the exchange had left him feeling like a cheapskate, the father-of-two replied, "I wasn't till we started talking about it on the radio. You're making me feel like one."

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