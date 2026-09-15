Andy Cohen Says Vicki Gunvalson Is 'at a Different Life Stage’ But 'Has Her Groove Back' on 'RHUGT'

Article continues below advertisement

Andy Cohen is defending Vicki Gunvalson. Per Entertainment Now, during a September episode of SiriusXM’s "Andy Cohen Live," Cohen responded to a fan who brought up the reaction to Gunvalson’s appearance on RHOC. "I think that in terms of Vicki on Orange County, what I like about it is that we have been watching this woman for 20 years," he said. "And you are seeing her, as you said, at a different life stage, and yes, she’s at a different life stage than many of the other women, but you know, you see her reflecting on her life a lot on that show," he continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Andy Cohen defended Vicki Gunvalson amid backlash over her appearances on 'RHOC' and 'RHUGT.'

Cohen also shared his thoughts on Gunvalson's return to RHUGT. He said she finally "has her groove back." Gunvalson currently appears on both Bravo shows and has faced criticism for her portrayal on each. The backlash grew after she left Porsha Williams' Alter Ego party during the Atlanta stop of RHUGT.

Article continues below advertisement

Andy Cohen Defends Vicki Gunvalson

Source: MEGA Andy Cohen discussed Vicki Gunvalson's return to television after several years away.

In the same episode, Cohen responded to Gunvalson being called a "Debbie Downer." "First of all, she shot 'Girls Trip' first. She hadn’t been on television in, you know, a few years, so she was kinda coming into it," he said. "She regrets divorcing Don. She is dealing with some ailments," he added. The producer also reflected on Gunvalson’s experience as an "elder" among her RHOC costars. "I find that interesting because it’s the 20th season and we are, you know, we’re seeing where her life is right now," Cohen said.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Cohen Says Gunvalson Is Finding Her Rhythm

Source: MEGA Andy Cohen discussed how Vicki Gunvalson and other 'Housewives' stars adjusted to sharing the spotlight on an ensemble show.

The conversation also turned to Gunvalson’s role on RHUGT, which features Luann de Lesseps, Kyle Richards, Teresa Giudice, Gizelle Bryant and Lisa Barlow. A fan suggested Gunvalson may have felt like "second fiddle" while sharing the spotlight with NeNe Leakes and other Housewives stars. "You know, another, I think that could very well be true, and I think that there are several Housewives who have been singled out as being kind of one of the main faces of the 'Housewives' who, you know, it’s maybe harder for them to share the spotlight as an ensemble show," Cohen said.

Source: MEGA Andy Cohen clarified his comments about Vicki Gunvalson before discussing the broader 'Housewives' dynamic.