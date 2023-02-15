'RHUGT' Producers Removed 'Erratic' Brandi Glanville From Trip After 2 Lewd Incidents
More wild stories are emerging about Brandi Glanville's short time on the fourth season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.
According to insiders close to production, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum's unwanted touching of Caroline Manzo was not the only inappropriate situation that allegedly went down on the Morocco set.
A new report claimed producers of the successful Peacock series actually made the decision to send Glanville home after they believed she was exhibiting erratic behavior following an additional incident where the Traitors star allegedly screamed, “Do you want to f**k me tonight?” at a staffer she was reportedly friendly with.
Per sources, the anonymous producer took the remark as a joke and did not feel Glanville should be reprimanded for it. However, after reviewing tape and interviewing witnesses in regard to the first incident with The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG, the executive decision was made to put the Celebrity Big Brother star in another hotel while filming finished.
As OK! previously reported, Glanville took to Twitter on Monday, February 6, to shut down the reports. "Check your sources people!!!! 💩," she wrote, seemingly referring to the alleged incident between herself and Manzo.
Sources claimed while filming the highly anticipated season of RHUGT, the West Coast Housewife gave the 61-year-old "unwanted kisses," allegedly "pinned Caroline against the wall" and inappropriately touched her private parts through her clothes while in a bathroom with two other cast members.
Although cameras were not rolling at the time, the ladies mics were still on, and they reportedly picked up "disturbing" audio of what went down inside the locked area.
In a statement issued in the wake of the accusations, the network made clear: "The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously. In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action."
