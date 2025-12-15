Andy Dick Admits to Smoking Crack Before Near-Fatal Overdose and Rehab

Article continues below advertisement

Andy Dick candidly admitted to smoking crack cocaine shortly before suffering an apparent overdose in Los Angeles. The 59-year-old comedian spoke to TMZ from his home on Wednesday, December 10, demonstrating a combative spirit when confronted about his well-being.

“Doesn’t it look like I’m 100 percent fine?” he remarked. “110 percent.”

Source: MEGA Andy Dick admitted to smoking crack shortly before collapsing.

Dick recounted meeting a man on the sidewalk who appeared distressed. The man, whom Dick described as being his age and having kids, offered him crack cocaine, which he accepted without hesitation. “I don’t mind doing a little crack every now and then,” he stated.

Source: MEGA The actor said he accepted the drug from a man he met on the street.

“There was a guy that was my age on the sidewalk and I felt for him,” Dick explained. “He had kids and he was depressed and he was on the sidewalk. And then he whipped out — sorry, but crack — and I’m like, you know what? I might need a little bit of that.”

In the wake of the incident, one of Dick’s friends urged him to think of his two grandkids, prompting Dick to squeeze his hand in response.

Source: MEGA Bystanders tried to revive Andy Dick during the frightening incident.

Footage obtained by the outlet showed Dick slumped over on the cement stairs of a Hollywood building, where bystanders rushed to his aid. In the alarming clip, friends gathered around him, desperately trying to revive him while one shouted for someone to fetch Narcan, a medication that counteracts opioid overdoses. Dick received the life-saving shot on the scene.

Source: MEGA Emergency responders used Narcan to save the comedian.

Representatives from the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed their response to an overdose involving a 59-year-old male, but Dick did not require transportation to the hospital. Dick has reportedly checked into rehab, after he got help from his friend Jennifer Gimenez. The pair appeared on Celebrity Rehab together and have been friends for 20 years, TMZ reported. "Jenny Gimenez is my sister who saved me with Tim,” Dick told TMZ, referring to the actress and her husband.