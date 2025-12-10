Comedian Andy Dick, 59, Relieved to Be Alive After Suffering Apparent Drug Overdose on L.A. Street

Article continues below advertisement

Andy Dick is lucky to be alive after suffering an apparent drug overdose on a Hollywood street. The troubled comedian was spotted slumped over on cement stairs in broad daylight on Tuesday, December 9. In photos obtained by TMZ, the 59-year-old star could be seen in crocs, blue plaid pajama pants and a tan jacket, as his signature black glasses were on the ground in front of him. He spoke to the news outlet by phone after the incident, admitting he's alive and relieved to be OK, but refusing to provide further details on the situation.

Andy Dick Found Slumped Over on Hollywood Street

Source: MEGA Andy Dick was found slumped over on a Hollywood street.

He looked nearly unconscious as he hung his head and arms between his legs in front of a Los Angeles building, where people rushed over in an effort to save his life. According to eyewitnesses, Dick's friends the scene worked together to try helping the funny man, with one even screaming for him to "wake up" and others calling an ambulance.

Andy Dick Administered Life-Saving Narcan Injection

Source: MEGA Andy Dick spoke to a news outlet via phone call after his apparent overdose.

At one point, a person yelled for someone to find Narcan — a life-saving medication that reverses the affects of an opioid overdose. Fortunately, Dick was eventually administered the shot and regained consciousness. Per the news outlet, Narcan commonly causes a person to quickly become alert, refuse medical attention and walk away unscathed.

Source: MEGA The comedian has struggled with substance abuse for years.

A Los Angeles Fire Department official confirmed to the news publication that their team responded to calls from the location about an overdose involving a 59-year-old man, noting he was not transported to a hospital. Los Angeles Police Department officers were also on hand after receiving the same calls. The Ben Stiller Show alum's apparent overdose comes after years of struggles with substance abuse and run-ins with the law.

Andy Dick Has History of Substance Abuse and Arrests

Source: MEGA Andy Dick has a history of run-ins with the law.