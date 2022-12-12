BILLIONAIRE HEIR ART ENTREPRENEUR ANDY VALMORBIDA ANNOUNCING THE RE-LAUNCH OF VALMORBIDA & CO.
Art entrepreneur Andy Valmorbida supporters include Jimmy Iovine, Alicia Keys, Mary Kate Olsen, Giorgio Armani, P. Diddy, Paris Hilton, Leonardo Di-Caprio, Pharrell Williams, Mick Jagger and many more that have supported his platforms over the years.
Valmorbida & Co. will be headquartered at his Madison Ave Upper East Side location within close proximity of Gagosian Gallery, The Whitney Museum and other leading art world institutions.
Referred to as the “King of Pop-Up” by HuffPost, Valmorbida made a name for himself in the art world over the last two decades, first in New York and then globally. The platform that launched his career was Valmorbida & Co. which was established in 2006 and emerged as an industry heavyweight by pioneering the pop-up gallery model.
Valmorbida & Co. will be announcing the line up of artists aligning themselves to the platform in January 2023 - as the proven international success of all artists launched previously thru Valmorbida, these artists will be watched carefully by the art world and the masses that follow the blue-chip art industry.
Valmorbida has created and invested in many art world and digital media business’ since his inception in the art world although going back to his roots with Valmorbida & Co. is now Andy Valmorbida’s main priority.
Valmorbida explains “there’s so much artistic merit talent out there and art history within certain artists that deserve the recognition they have not been able to currently withhold. At Valmorbida & Co. we will work with our wide network and foundation to give these artists the respect and art world recognition they deserve”.
One of the main facets of Valmorbida was curating and popularizing street art, placing shows and help power lift the careers for artists such as Todd James, Retna, Futura and the Godfather of Street Art Richard Hambleton.
Valmorbida has presented over 45 pop-up exhibitions in 12 countries over the years. Corporate sponsorship partnerships and personnel have included Giorgio Armani, Belstaff, Bombardier Aerospace, Phillips, RVCA, Russian Government, VistaJet, P.Diddy and Jimmy Iovine to name a few.
He formed a recent joint venture with digital platform Love Watts which has in total around 4 million followers on its various platforms which includes followers such as Jessica Alba, The Chainsmokers, The Weeknd, Cara Delevingne, Madison Beer and Gigi Haddid, to name a few.
Valmorbida’s reach is not limited to the art world. He has also executive produced the documentary film Shadowman, reviewed by the New York Timesas “a fascinating, harrowing film about his [Hambleton’s] life.” Negotiations are currently taking place to produce the story as a feature film. In addition, The Richard Hambleton: Godfather of Street Art by Vladimir Restoin Roitfeld and Andy Valmorbida, a career retrospective featuring 200 Hambleton images, is due for publication by Rizzoli.
He’s also known for his philanthropy. According to Forbes, the entrepreneur founded the Richard Hambleton Foundation “which will focus on grants to art education.”
He is also a benefactor of AMFAR and has donated two rare artworks at the Cannes Film Festival Gala that raised $960,000. He donated a Mark Bradford painting, worth between $5-7 million today according to Forbes, to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and he created a grant for the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute in Melbourne, Australia, from which he hails. His new venture, River-Labs, will have its own non-profit to provide art education grants and opportunities for emerging artists. As the VillageVoice wrote, “Andy Valmorbida is the storied art entrepreneur who focuses just as much of his energy on giving back as he does on pushing the boundaries of the art space.”
Valmorbida resides in New York City and Southampton, NY where he spends much of his time with his two young children River and Electra.