BILLIONAIRE HEIR ART ENTREPRENEUR ANDY VALMORBIDA ANNOUNCING THE RE-LAUNCH OF VALMORBIDA & CO.

Valmorbida’s reach is not limited to the art world. He has also executive produced the documentary film Shadowman, reviewed by the New York Timesas “a fascinating, harrowing film about his [Hambleton’s] life.” Negotiations are currently taking place to produce the story as a feature film. In addition, The Richard Hambleton: Godfather of Street Art by Vladimir Restoin Roitfeld and Andy Valmorbida, a career retrospective featuring 200 Hambleton images, is due for publication by Rizzoli.

He’s also known for his philanthropy. According to Forbes, the entrepreneur founded the Richard Hambleton Foundation “which will focus on grants to art education.”

He is also a benefactor of AMFAR and has donated two rare artworks at the Cannes Film Festival Gala that raised $960,000. He donated a Mark Bradford painting, worth between $5-7 million today according to Forbes, to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and he created a grant for the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute in Melbourne, Australia, from which he hails. His new venture, River-Labs, will have its own non-profit to provide art education grants and opportunities for emerging artists. As the VillageVoice wrote, “Andy Valmorbida is the storied art entrepreneur who focuses just as much of his energy on giving back as he does on pushing the boundaries of the art space.”

Valmorbida & Co. will be announcing the line up of artists of aligning themselves to the platform in January 2023 - as the proven international success of all artists launched previously thru Valmorbida, these artists will be watched carefully by the art world and the masses that follow the industry.