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Radio Host and Former BET Personality Angela Stribling's Cause of Death Revealed

Image of Angela Stribling
Source: @ANGELASTRIBLING/INSTAGRAM

Angela Stribling died at age 58 following a battle with brain cancer, her family confirmed.

Sept. 29 2026, Published 4:38 p.m. ET

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Longtime radio host and former BET personality Angela Stribling's cause of death has been revealed a few days after she passed away at 58 years old.

Stribling died on Sunday, September 27, following a battle with brain cancer, her family confirmed in a statement.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Angela Stribling, our beloved mother, sister, aunt and friend," her family said. "Angela transitioned peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, after a courageous battle with brain cancer."

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Angela Stribling Died After Battling Brain Cancer

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Image of Angela Stribling's loved ones said she died peacefully while surrounded by friends and family.
Source: @KENATCMAN/INSTAGRAM

Angela Stribling's loved ones said she died peacefully while surrounded by friends and family.

Stribling's family revealed her cause of death while remembering the broadcaster for the impact she had on those around her.

"Angela's life was a testament to the power of faith, music, love and living fully in one's purpose," the statement continued.

Her loved ones also described her as a "trailblazing broadcaster, gifted vocalist and devoted advocate for the arts," noting that her voice and presence reached audiences around the world.

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Angela Stribling's Family Remembers Her Legacy

image of The broadcaster's family remembers her 'radiant spirit, infectious laughter and unwavering faith.'
Source: @ANGELASTRIBLING/INSTAGRAM

The broadcaster's family remembers her 'radiant spirit, infectious laughter and unwavering faith.'

While announcing her death, Stribling's family reflected on the relationships that meant the most to her.

"Above all, Angela's greatest joy was her family," they shared.

Her loved ones said they will remember her "radiant spirit, infectious laughter and unwavering faith," adding that the legacy she created through her work and personal life will continue.

Additional details surrounding Stribling's brain cancer diagnosis and treatment were not disclosed in the family's announcement.

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Angela Stribling Built a Decades-Long Broadcasting Career

Image of Angela Stribling became known to BET viewers through programs including 'Screen Scene,' 'Planet Groove' and 'Jazz Central.'
Source: @ANGELASTRIBLING/INSTAGRAM

Angela Stribling became known to BET viewers through programs including 'Screen Scene,' 'Planet Groove' and 'Jazz Central.'

Stribling became a familiar face to television audiences through her work on BET, where she hosted programs including Screen Scene, Planet Groove and Jazz Central.

Her broadcasting career also included work in radio. She hosted the syndicated program "Pillow Talk With Angela," where she became known for pairing jazz and R&B music with conversations about love and relationships.

Stribling's career additionally included interviews with major entertainers throughout the years.

Angela Stribling Was Also a Jazz Vocalist

Image of In addition to her broadcasting career, Angela Stribling was a jazz vocalist.
Source: @ANGELASTRIBLING/INSTAGRAM

In addition to her broadcasting career, Angela Stribling was a jazz vocalist.

Beyond television and radio, Stribling was an accomplished jazz singer who released music and performed internationally.

She worked with a number of prominent musicians throughout her career and performed at venues around the world.

Her family highlighted both sides of her career in their tribute, remembering the late star as someone whose "voice, elegance, and warmth touched audiences around the world."

Stribling's loved ones said information about memorial services and ways for fans to honor her life would be announced at a later date.

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