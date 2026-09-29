Radio Host and Former BET Personality Angela Stribling's Cause of Death Revealed

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Longtime radio host and former BET personality Angela Stribling's cause of death has been revealed a few days after she passed away at 58 years old. Stribling died on Sunday, September 27, following a battle with brain cancer, her family confirmed in a statement. "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Angela Stribling, our beloved mother, sister, aunt and friend," her family said. "Angela transitioned peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, after a courageous battle with brain cancer."

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Angela Stribling Died After Battling Brain Cancer

Source: @KENATCMAN/INSTAGRAM Angela Stribling's loved ones said she died peacefully while surrounded by friends and family.

Stribling's family revealed her cause of death while remembering the broadcaster for the impact she had on those around her. "Angela's life was a testament to the power of faith, music, love and living fully in one's purpose," the statement continued. Her loved ones also described her as a "trailblazing broadcaster, gifted vocalist and devoted advocate for the arts," noting that her voice and presence reached audiences around the world.

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Angela Stribling's Family Remembers Her Legacy

Source: @ANGELASTRIBLING/INSTAGRAM The broadcaster's family remembers her 'radiant spirit, infectious laughter and unwavering faith.'

While announcing her death, Stribling's family reflected on the relationships that meant the most to her. "Above all, Angela's greatest joy was her family," they shared. Her loved ones said they will remember her "radiant spirit, infectious laughter and unwavering faith," adding that the legacy she created through her work and personal life will continue. Additional details surrounding Stribling's brain cancer diagnosis and treatment were not disclosed in the family's announcement.

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Angela Stribling Built a Decades-Long Broadcasting Career

Source: @ANGELASTRIBLING/INSTAGRAM Angela Stribling became known to BET viewers through programs including 'Screen Scene,' 'Planet Groove' and 'Jazz Central.'

Stribling became a familiar face to television audiences through her work on BET, where she hosted programs including Screen Scene, Planet Groove and Jazz Central. Her broadcasting career also included work in radio. She hosted the syndicated program "Pillow Talk With Angela," where she became known for pairing jazz and R&B music with conversations about love and relationships. Stribling's career additionally included interviews with major entertainers throughout the years.

Angela Stribling Was Also a Jazz Vocalist

Source: @ANGELASTRIBLING/INSTAGRAM In addition to her broadcasting career, Angela Stribling was a jazz vocalist.