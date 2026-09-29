Radio Host and Former BET Personality Angela Stribling's Cause of Death Revealed
Sept. 29 2026, Published 4:38 p.m. ET
Longtime radio host and former BET personality Angela Stribling's cause of death has been revealed a few days after she passed away at 58 years old.
Stribling died on Sunday, September 27, following a battle with brain cancer, her family confirmed in a statement.
"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Angela Stribling, our beloved mother, sister, aunt and friend," her family said. "Angela transitioned peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, after a courageous battle with brain cancer."
Angela Stribling Died After Battling Brain Cancer
Stribling's family revealed her cause of death while remembering the broadcaster for the impact she had on those around her.
"Angela's life was a testament to the power of faith, music, love and living fully in one's purpose," the statement continued.
Her loved ones also described her as a "trailblazing broadcaster, gifted vocalist and devoted advocate for the arts," noting that her voice and presence reached audiences around the world.
Angela Stribling's Family Remembers Her Legacy
While announcing her death, Stribling's family reflected on the relationships that meant the most to her.
"Above all, Angela's greatest joy was her family," they shared.
Her loved ones said they will remember her "radiant spirit, infectious laughter and unwavering faith," adding that the legacy she created through her work and personal life will continue.
Additional details surrounding Stribling's brain cancer diagnosis and treatment were not disclosed in the family's announcement.
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Angela Stribling Built a Decades-Long Broadcasting Career
Stribling became a familiar face to television audiences through her work on BET, where she hosted programs including Screen Scene, Planet Groove and Jazz Central.
Her broadcasting career also included work in radio. She hosted the syndicated program "Pillow Talk With Angela," where she became known for pairing jazz and R&B music with conversations about love and relationships.
Stribling's career additionally included interviews with major entertainers throughout the years.
Angela Stribling Was Also a Jazz Vocalist
Beyond television and radio, Stribling was an accomplished jazz singer who released music and performed internationally.
She worked with a number of prominent musicians throughout her career and performed at venues around the world.
Her family highlighted both sides of her career in their tribute, remembering the late star as someone whose "voice, elegance, and warmth touched audiences around the world."
Stribling's loved ones said information about memorial services and ways for fans to honor her life would be announced at a later date.