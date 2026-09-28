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'A Sweet Soul': BET Icon Angela Stribling Passes Away After Two-Year Cancer Fight

Photo of Angela Stribling
Source: @ANGELASTRIBLING/INSTAGRAM

Angela Stribling was remembered as a 'sweet soul' by former colleague Ed Gordon while offering condolences to her loved ones.

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Sept. 28 2026, Published 5:18 a.m. ET

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Angela Stribling's loved ones and former colleagues are mourning her death at 58 following a two-year battle with brain cancer.

Veteran BET anchor Ed Gordon remembered the longtime broadcaster in a tribute shared on Facebook.

"So very sad to hear Angela Stribling has passed away," Gordon wrote.

"My prayers and best go out to him and her other loved ones. She was a sweet soul, RIP," he added.

The former colleagues remained close after their time at BET.

"We worked together and became friends during our years at the network and remained friends once we both moved on to other opportunities," Gordon said.

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Image of Angela Stribling built a career as a broadcaster, vocalist and BET personality.
Source: @ANGELASTRIBLING/INSTAGRAM

Angela Stribling built a career as a broadcaster, vocalist and BET personality.

Gordon recalled some of the work that made Stribling a familiar voice to audiences.

"Her years at BET saw her host a number of shows and her sultry voice made her a staple on radio in the DC area and on Sirius," he said.

"She did countless voiceover work, she sang and had parts in movies. I remember her calling me when she got a role in the Eddie Murphy movie, Distinguished Gentlemen. Lately, we would often cross paths at different conferences and events," he added.

"We remembered to drop notes to each other for birthdays and holidays. During our last conversation, she told me that she and her husband would be spending more time in D.C. after being out west for a number of years," he continued.

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Image of Angela Stribling's husband, Ken Washington, confirmed her passing after a two-year battle with brain cancer.
Source: @ANGELASTRIBLING/INSTAGRAM

Angela Stribling's husband, Ken Washington, confirmed her passing after a two-year battle with brain cancer.

Even so, Stribling's husband, Ken Washington, confirmed the longtime broadcaster's passing in a statement to WHUR 96.3 FM.

"It is with a broken heart that I share that my beloved wife, Angela Marie Stribling, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 26, after a courageous two-year battle with brain cancer. Her sister Darlene and I were by her side," Washington said.

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Angela Stribling Built a Career Across Radio and Television

Image of Angela Stribling became a familiar face on BET after joining the network in 1991.
Source: @ANGELASTRIBLING/INSTAGRAM

Angela Stribling became a familiar face on BET after joining the network in 1991.

Stribling began her broadcasting career in Washington, D.C., working in both radio and television before joining BET in 1991.

She first filled in for Donnie Simpson on the music video program "Video Soul." She later co-hosted the entertainment news show "Screen Scene" with late Melvin Lindsey.

Through her work on the program, Stribling interviewed stars and notable figures including Bill Clinton, Quincy Jones, Janet Jackson, 50 Cent, Brandy and Sterling K. Brown.

Her career also included work with WJLA-TV in Washington, D.C., and WJZ-TV in Baltimore. She later hosted a radio program on WHUR 96.3 FM.

Angela Stribling Helped Launch BET On Jazz

Image of Angela Stribling performed as a classically trained jazz vocalist.
Source: @ANGELASTRIBLING/INSTAGRAM

Angela Stribling performed as a classically trained jazz vocalist.

Stribling played a role in launching the 24-hour digital cable network BET on Jazz, which was later known as BET Jazz and then BET Her.

She hosted several programs on the network, including Jazz Central, BET Jazz Discovery and BET Jazz Scene.

Stribling was a classically trained jazz vocalist who performed with artists including Stevie Wonder and Chaka Khan.

Her distinctive voice also appeared in national advertising campaigns for Mercedes-Benz of North America, Folgers Coffee and Allstate Insurance.

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