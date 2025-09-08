Angelina Jolie Breaks Down While Talking About Her Late Mom's Cancer Battle at TIFF: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

The Oscar winner, who plays a woman battling breast cancer in the movie, was asked during a Q&A what advice she’d give “to anyone who recently lost someone to cancer,” according to a clip shared online.

Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie broke down at TIFF while talking about her late mom, Marcheline Bertrand.

Holding back tears, Jolie covered her mouth and paused to collect herself before responding. “I’m very sorry for your loss,” she told the audience member, dabbing her eyes.

One of the most heartrending moments of #TIFF50: an emotional Angelina Jolie, supported by her colleagues and a rapturous audience, offers words of hope for people dealing with cancer. (She expresses condolences for the person who asked, who lost a loved one from the disease.) pic.twitter.com/x4Fatn4Ufl — Brandon Lewis @ TIFF50 (@blewis1103) September 7, 2025 Source: @blewis1103/X

Source: MEGA The actress comforted a fan who had just lost a friend to cancer.

The fan had revealed he recently lost a friend to cancer and wanted Jolie’s perspective, given her own preventive double mastectomy in 2013. “One thing I remember my mother saying when she had cancer … we’d had a dinner and people were asking her … how she was doing. She said, ‘All people ever ask me about is cancer,’” Jolie shared.

She added, “I would say, if you know someone who’s going through something, ask them about everything else in their life as well. They’re a whole person. And they’re still living.”

Source: @angelinajolie/Instagram; MEGA Angelina Jolie's mother died in 2007.

Bertrand passed away in 2007 after an eight-year battle with ovarian and b---- cancer at the age of 56. Jolie also lost her grandmother to the disease, making the subject deeply personal. In Couture, directed by Alice Winocour, Jolie stars as Maxine Walker, a horror filmmaker tapped by a French fashion house to direct a film for Paris Fashion Week. While juggling work, motherhood and a divorce, Maxine is diagnosed with aggressive b---- cancer.

The story hit close to home for Jolie, who admitted the role was healing for her. “I felt very fortunate. The film is very thoughtful, and you just sit through something, and you get to spend time and think about life. Sometimes it’s as simple as that,” she told the crowd. She continued, “Every single person here has been touched by grief, every single person here has lost someone. Many of you have had that moment in the hospital. You wonder, does that define you or how you live through it? … Who is Maxine? Maxine through it isn’t just this. She’s a mother, she’s an artist, she’s sexual, all of these things I thought were really important to show, and to live forward while we’re here. Try to live as much as we can.”

Source: MEGA The star plays a woman with b---- cancer in her film 'Couture.'

According to Variety, one of the film’s most emotional moments showed Maxine learning she must undergo a double mastectomy, with her doctor marking the surgical incision lines across her chest.