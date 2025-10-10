Angelina Jolie Speaks Out in Rare Comment About Her Preventive Double Mastectomy and Ovary Removal

Article continues below advertisement

Angelina Jolie spoke out in a rare comment about the preventative double mastectomy and ovary removal she chose to undergo after discovering she carried a rare gene. “I did choose to have that [surgery] because I lost my mother and my grandmother very young,” Jolie, 50, explained in an interview with a news outlet published on October 7.

Article continues below advertisement

Angelina Jolie Made a Rare Comment

Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie decided to undergo a double mastectomy in 2013.

Jolie decided in 2013 to undergo a double mastectomy after losing her mother and aunt to b----- and ovarian cancer. The decision came after the actress learned through a genetic test that she carried a rare mutated BRCA1 gene, also known as the b----- cancer gene, predisposing her to the possibility of developing the disease. Two years later, the Maleficent actress removed her ovaries and fallopian tubes after a cancer scare.

Article continues below advertisement

Angelina Jolie Doesn't 'Regret' Her Decision

Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie revealed she doesn't 'regret' her decision.

“I have the BRCA gene, so I chose to have a double mastectomy a decade ago. And then I’ve also had my ovaries removed, because that’s what took my mother,” she told the outlet. “Those are my choices. I don’t say everybody should do it that way, but it’s important to have the choice. And I don’t regret it.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Angelina Jolie Portrays Cancer Patient

Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie portrayed a cancer patient in her latest film.

In Jolie’s latest film, Couture, she portrays Maxine, a woman facing a b----- cancer diagnosis, who also becomes romantically involved with a work colleague, in the high-stakes world of haute couture. “I think it’s not really a film about fashion; it’s a film about the fragility of life,” she said of the movie’s message. “Fashion, to me, is a metaphor for the world of appearances; a world where you have to hide your wounds.”

Angelina Jolie Wants to Be Around Her Kids

Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie wants to be around for her children as long as she can.