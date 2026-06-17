PHOTOS Angelina Jolie Stuns in Strapless Dress as She Emerges in NYC for 'Couture' Screening: Photos Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie stunned in a floor-length black gown at a screening for her upcoming film. Olivia Callanan June 17 2026, Published 5:26 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Angelina Jolie, 51, made an unmistakable entrance at last night's New York City screening for her new film Couture outside of The Whitby Hotel, arriving to a wave of camera flashes and an eager crowd that had gathered in anticipation. Stepping onto the red carpet in a breathtaking strapless floor-length black viscose silk gown, Jolie commanded attention from those gathered both inside and outside of the theater.

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Sleek and Poised

Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie's gown was designed by Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann.

The sleek silhouette, designed by Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann, hugged her frame with effortless precision, every inch of the look poised and deliberate. She styled the floor-length silk dress with an oversized cream wool coat from Calvin Klein and dark aviator sunglasses. Her hair was blown out and parted over the right side of her head.

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Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie turned heads at The Whitby Hotel in NYC.

It seemed only fitting that the film is called Couture because if anyone knows how to wear a moment as though it were made for her, it is Jolie.

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Hits Close to Home

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Source: MEGA The new film is said to follow a filmmaker after a shocking b----- cancer diagnosis.

The film, set to release nationwide on June 26, is said to follow an American director in Paris whose world is flipped upside down after she receives a devastating b----- cancer diagnosis while shooting a film for Fashion Week. Interlaced with her journey are the lives of a rising immigrant model and a makeup artist, the three women's stories converging in an intimate and unflinching examination of the quiet power of women who hold each other up.

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Source: MEGA The stunning actress was attending a screening for her new film 'Couture.'

For Jolie, the story hits closer to home than most. The role carries a deeply personal meaning for Jolie, whose mother, Marcheline Bertrand, lost her battle with ovarian and b----- cancer in 2007, a loss that left an indelible mark on both her life and her sense of purpose.

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'It's Such a Personal Film'

Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie, who wore her late mother Marcheline Bertrand's necklace on set, has spoken openly about the deeply personal nature of the project.