Angelina Jolie Stuns in Strapless Dress as She Emerges in NYC for 'Couture' Screening: Photos
June 17 2026, Published 5:26 p.m. ET
Angelina Jolie, 51, made an unmistakable entrance at last night's New York City screening for her new film Couture outside of The Whitby Hotel, arriving to a wave of camera flashes and an eager crowd that had gathered in anticipation.
Stepping onto the red carpet in a breathtaking strapless floor-length black viscose silk gown, Jolie commanded attention from those gathered both inside and outside of the theater.
Sleek and Poised
The sleek silhouette, designed by Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann, hugged her frame with effortless precision, every inch of the look poised and deliberate.
She styled the floor-length silk dress with an oversized cream wool coat from Calvin Klein and dark aviator sunglasses. Her hair was blown out and parted over the right side of her head.
It seemed only fitting that the film is called Couture because if anyone knows how to wear a moment as though it were made for her, it is Jolie.
Hits Close to Home
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The film, set to release nationwide on June 26, is said to follow an American director in Paris whose world is flipped upside down after she receives a devastating b----- cancer diagnosis while shooting a film for Fashion Week. Interlaced with her journey are the lives of a rising immigrant model and a makeup artist, the three women's stories converging in an intimate and unflinching examination of the quiet power of women who hold each other up.
For Jolie, the story hits closer to home than most. The role carries a deeply personal meaning for Jolie, whose mother, Marcheline Bertrand, lost her battle with ovarian and b----- cancer in 2007, a loss that left an indelible mark on both her life and her sense of purpose.
'It's Such a Personal Film'
Six years later, Jolie revealed that she had undergone a double mastectomy after testing positive for the BRCA1 gene mutation, which had placed her lifetime risk of developing breast cancer at 87 percent.
Jolie told People magazine, "It has something to say that I thought could be useful to people, showing how everyone is dealing with things that make us very human, and that if we can figure out how to live through challenges by leaning on each other and having more empathy towards one another, the better and less alone we will be."
“I feel like it's such a personal film,” continued Jolie, who even wore her late mom's necklaces while filming the movie. “It felt so private that in my mind, it's probably the one film that doesn't feel like a film.”