Angelina Jolie Plans to Spend More Time Outside the U.S. Now That Her Kids Are Grown: 'I’d Like to Be a Bit Nomadic for a While'

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Angelina Jolie has big plans now that her kids are all grown up. The actress spoke to L'Officiel about running her creative space Atelier Jolie in New York City and seeking out a more "nomadic" life now that her twins have turned 18.

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Angelina Jolie Wants to Be in New York More

Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie is focusing on Atelier Jolie in NYC.

Atelier Jolie is located in New York City’s NoHo neighborhood, and the actress said she’d love to spend more time in the city now that she has more freedom, after raising her family primarily in Los Angeles. "I find it much more interesting to encourage people to learn a new skill, buy pieces of art, meet international makers, or upcycle their own clothing," she told the outlet of Atelier Jolie. "You can bring your clothes into the Atelier and redo them, take a sewing class, things like that. I learned myself how I would better approach art and clothes — I took screen printing and did a little felting. I haven’t had the opportunity to live in New York for a long period since the Atelier opened. As soon as I can be there more, I’ll be a regular at the classes," she added.

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Angelina Jolie Wants to Spend Time Outside the U.S.

Source: LUMEIMAGES / MEGA Angelina Jolie wants to live abroad now that her kids are older.

While Jolie will travel to New York more often, she's actually looking forward to the opportunity to be abroad. Asked where she'll spend most of her time now, she said, "Out of the States more, I think. The hope for the Atelier was always to be global; Brazil might become the first space that we open outside of the U.S. The idea would be to visit the different locations around the world and meet local artists and makers. I’m going to get back to doing more hands-on work with my foundation in Cambodia and my fieldwork." She continued, "I don’t really plan to have a base. I’d like to have a home base for my family, a place where some of the mom stuff and the family photos are. And then I’d like to be a bit nomadic for a while. My home in Cambodia will also be a residency a few months out of the year for Khmer culture."

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Angelina Jolie's Youngest Kids Turned 18 This Summer

Source: @CELEBCANDIDLY / MEGA Knox and Vivienne just turned 18.

The Tomb Raider star now has more time to pursue big ambitions since her two youngest children, twins Knox and Vivienne, turned 18 on July 12. It's unclear whether Knox and Vivienne will go to college or start working straight out of high school. However, Vivienne is interested in theater, while her brother practices Muay Thai competitively. Both teenagers have recently dropped the name "Pitt" from their last names.

Angelina Jolie's Family Life and Divorce

Source: XAVIER COLLIN/IMAGE PRESS AGENCY / MEGA Angelina Jolie shares six children with estranged ex Brad Pitt.