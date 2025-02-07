Angelina Jolie Gushes Over the 'Wonderful Relationship' She Has With First Ex-Husband Jonny Lee Miller After Their 1999 Divorce
Though Angelina Jolie will likely never mend ties with ex-husband Brad Pitt after their nasty eight-year divorce battle, the actress revealed she's on great terms with her first ex-husband, Jonny Lee Miller.
The mom-of-six touched on their current relationship when she was honored at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Wednesday, February 5, as the ceremony played a compilation of her movies, including Hackers, which costarred Miller.
"I was just saying to somebody, it's really funny because I think you're starting with Hackers, right? Yeah, it's Jonny. I just talked to him," Jolie, 49, spilled of the actor, 52. "I love that — I get to see my ex-husband with 2,000 people."
"Amazing. It’s so nice to see it. Actually, it's funny, I don't really watch my own films, and so I [don't] think I've seen it since the premiere," she admitted. "But I do have a wonderful relationship with Jonny, and he and I have sons the same age and I'm so happy."
The stars began dating while filming the 1995 film and married the following year — however, they ended their romance in 1999.
According to a report, Jolie blamed the split on their busy schedules, confessing she wasn't "present enough, physically or emotionally, in relationships to get serious."
Despite the breakup, she insisted, "Jonny and I never fought and we never hurt each other. I really wanted to be his wife. I really wanted to commit."
The Oscar winner went on to marry Billy Bob Thornton, 69, in 2000 but split two years later, with the divorce being finalized the following year.
The brunette beauty and Pitt, 61, went public with their romance in 2006, going on to tie the knot in 2014. However, the couple separated two years later, and after an endless divorce and custody battle, their split was finalized in December 2024.
While she has accused him of abusing her and their kids, he was cleared after an FBI investigation.
During their relationship, they welcomed three biological children — Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — and three adopted ones: Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, and Zahara, 20.
As OK! reported, the Salt star commented on her kids at the film festival, revealing they aren't interested in pursuing a career in acting.
"They really don't like any of the celebrity part of it, especially Shiloh hates it," she confessed. "I think in a very healthy way they don't ... It's not a normal thing. It's a silly thing really."
That being said, her two oldest sons have worked on her movie sets doing behind the scenes work.
