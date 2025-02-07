Angelina Jolie Gushes Over the 'Wonderful Relationship' She Has With First Ex-Husband Jonny Lee Miller After Their 1999 Divorce

Angelina Jolie had nothing but nice things to say about her first spouse.

The mom-of-six touched on their current relationship when she was honored at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Wednesday, February 5, as the ceremony played a compilation of her movies, including Hackers, which costarred Miller.

Though Angelina Jolie will likely never mend ties with ex-husband Brad Pitt after their nasty eight-year divorce battle, the actress revealed she's on great terms with her first ex-husband, Jonny Lee Miller .

"I was just saying to somebody, it's really funny because I think you're starting with Hackers, right? Yeah, it's Jonny. I just talked to him," Jolie, 49, spilled of the actor, 52. "I love that — I get to see my ex-husband with 2,000 people."

"Amazing. It’s so nice to see it. Actually, it's funny, I don't really watch my own films, and so I [don't] think I've seen it since the premiere," she admitted. "But I do have a wonderful relationship with Jonny, and he and I have sons the same age and I'm so happy."