or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Angelina Jolie
OK LogoNEWS

Angelina Jolie Gushes Over the 'Wonderful Relationship' She Has With First Ex-Husband Jonny Lee Miller After Their 1999 Divorce

Photos of Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller
Source: mega

Angelina Jolie had nothing but nice things to say about her first spouse.

By:

Feb. 7 2025, Published 10:44 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Though Angelina Jolie will likely never mend ties with ex-husband Brad Pitt after their nasty eight-year divorce battle, the actress revealed she's on great terms with her first ex-husband, Jonny Lee Miller.

The mom-of-six touched on their current relationship when she was honored at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Wednesday, February 5, as the ceremony played a compilation of her movies, including Hackers, which costarred Miller.

Article continues below advertisement
angelina jolie wonderful relationship first ex husband jonny lee miller divorce
Source: mega

Angelina Jolie revealed she has a 'wonderful relationship' with ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller.

Article continues below advertisement

"I was just saying to somebody, it's really funny because I think you're starting with Hackers, right? Yeah, it's Jonny. I just talked to him," Jolie, 49, spilled of the actor, 52. "I love that — I get to see my ex-husband with 2,000 people."

"Amazing. It’s so nice to see it. Actually, it's funny, I don't really watch my own films, and so I [don't] think I've seen it since the premiere," she admitted. "But I do have a wonderful relationship with Jonny, and he and I have sons the same age and I'm so happy."

Article continues below advertisement
angelina jolie wonderful relationship first ex husband jonny lee miller divorce
Source: mega

The pair met while filming the movie 'Hackers.'

Article continues below advertisement

The stars began dating while filming the 1995 film and married the following year — however, they ended their romance in 1999.

According to a report, Jolie blamed the split on their busy schedules, confessing she wasn't "present enough, physically or emotionally, in relationships to get serious."

Article continues below advertisement
angelina jolie wonderful relationship first ex husband jonny lee miller divorce
Source: mega

The exes were married from 1996 to 1999.

MORE ON:
Angelina Jolie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the breakup, she insisted, "Jonny and I never fought and we never hurt each other. I really wanted to be his wife. I really wanted to commit." 

The Oscar winner went on to marry Billy Bob Thornton, 69, in 2000 but split two years later, with the divorce being finalized the following year.

Article continues below advertisement

The brunette beauty and Pitt, 61, went public with their romance in 2006, going on to tie the knot in 2014. However, the couple separated two years later, and after an endless divorce and custody battle, their split was finalized in December 2024.

While she has accused him of abusing her and their kids, he was cleared after an FBI investigation.

During their relationship, they welcomed three biological children — Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — and three adopted ones: Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, and Zahara, 20.

Article continues below advertisement
angelina jolie wonderful relationship first ex husband jonny lee miller divorce
Source: mega

The actress admitted her kids aren't interested in acting.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, the Salt star commented on her kids at the film festival, revealing they aren't interested in pursuing a career in acting.

"They really don't like any of the celebrity part of it, especially Shiloh hates it," she confessed. "I think in a very healthy way they don't ... It's not a normal thing. It's a silly thing really."

That being said, her two oldest sons have worked on her movie sets doing behind the scenes work.

People reported on Jolie's comments at the film festival.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.