Angelina Jolie Admits Her 6 Kids 'Aren't Interested' in Acting Because They 'Really Don't Like' Being Famous: 'Shiloh Hates It'
Angelina Jolie is arguably one of the biggest movie stars around the globe, but she doesn't think her one-of-a-kind career has inspired any of her kids to follow in her footsteps.
The mom-of-six discussed her and ex-husband Brad Pitt's children while at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Wednesday, February 5.
"They're not interested," the Tomb Raider star, 49, explained. "They really don't like any of the celebrity part of it, especially [18-year-old daughter] Shiloh hates it. I think in a very healthy way they don't ... It's not a normal thing. It's a silly thing really."
That being said, Jolie admitted she "always wanted them to be around film because I wanted them to know — it's such a wonderful family, to be creative, to be an artist."
"Yes, they've been on set with me. And some of them dance, some of them paint, some of them love theater, but none of them are dying to be on screen," she added of their individual passions.
Though Shiloh and her siblings may not like being front and center, some of them enjoy being behind the scenes of productions. In fact, sons Maddox, 23, and Pax, 21, have both worked on sets of films Jolie appeared in.
In addition, Vivienne, was credited as an assistant on Broadway's The Outsiders, which the mom-of-six was a producer on.
"Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives," the Maleficent star spilled in a past interview, referring to her late mom, Marcheline Bertrand. "She’s very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute."
In a separate chat, the brunette beauty admitted while they were working on the play together before it debuted, Vivienne was more on top of things than she was.
"She’ll correct me. She’ll say, 'Didn’t you read the memo? We have to do this, we have to go through this,'" Jolie recalled. "She’s been a really tough assistant. She takes it very, very seriously."
The Outsiders score creator Justin Levine insisted the humanitarian wasn't being biased.
"She's somebody who is an observer, who sees people and sees the world in a way ... so much about this show is about reconnecting with your inner child, and to have the privilege of working alongside this brilliant 15-year-old and hear her perspective and also learn the lesson of speaking when you have something to say or learning how to give energy into a space ... I just think she's one of the wisest little greasers I've ever met," he gushed of Vivienne last year.