NEWS Anita Gelato: The Sweet Sensation Sweeping the Nation

Anita Gelato has become something of a phenomenon. From the bustling heart of New York to the sun-kissed avenues of L.A., long lines filled with eager fans – from everyday folks to A-list celebrities – are a common sight outside its locations. And it's not just the locals; Selena Gomez, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Stranger Things prodigy Noah Schnapp have all been spotted waiting for a scoop of what's quickly becoming America's favorite gelato.

With a strong foothold in two vibrant NY locations and a sunlit spot in L.A., the insatiable demand for Anita Gelato's unique flavors shows no signs of waning. In fact, the brand is gearing up to spread its wings further. The vivacious vibes of Miami are soon to get a touch sweeter with a new Anita Gelato spot. New York isn't being left behind either, with two more locations in the pipeline, including a glamorous spot in the ever-pulsating Times Square — all ready to open their doors this fall.

Discussing the brand’s meteoric rise, Alon Levi, co-owner of Anita Gelato, exudes warmth and gratitude. “The embrace from communities, from coast to coast, and the affection shown by celebrities and locals alike, is overwhelming,” says Levi. He adds, “When our customers don’t mind waiting in line for our gelato, sometimes up to an hour, their love and loyalty makes our team very proud and happy to share the joy with them."

Each scoop of Anita Gelato is an ode to authenticity. “Our gelato is made with the very freshest, high-quality ingredients, and we put a lot of care into crafting everything in our shops,” Levi emphasizes. "Our mission is to always provide the very best customer experience to our family and to introduce new flavors on a regular basis so there’s something for everyone." As the buzz around Anita Gelato's expansion grows, there's a clear commitment from the brand to maintain its essence. "Our heart and soul go into ensuring that each location, be it in New York, L.A., or soon-to-be Miami, offers that signature Anita Gelato experience,” Levi reassures.

With Miami on the horizon and Times Square poised for a gelato revelation, it's clear that the story of Anita Gelato is only just beginning. As for the rest of us? We're just eagerly waiting, spoons in hand.