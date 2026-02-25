Ann Coulter Mocked After 'Ridiculous' False Claim About Donald Trump's Immigrant Roots Sparks Swift Fact-Check
Feb. 25 2026, Updated 6:01 p.m. ET
Conservative activist Ann Coulter faced backlash online after making an incorrect claim about Donald Trump's family history.
Following Trump's recent State of the Union address, Coulter took to X to praise the speech's conclusion while arguing that America shouldn't elect leaders from immigrant families.
Ann Coulter Weighs in on Donald Trump's Speech
"That beautiful ending to Trump's SOTU address reminds me why we can't have a second-, third-, or fourth- generation immigrant as president. Love for our country has to be in your genes," she wrote.
Her post quickly drew criticism, with many users pointing out a glaring issue: Trump himself is the descendant of immigrants.
Journalist James Surowiecki reshared Coulter's message with a blunt correction, writing, "Trump is a second-generation immigrant."
The platform's community notes feature also stepped in, adding context that Trump is a second-generation immigrant through his Scottish-born mother and a third-generation immigrant through his German-born paternal grandparents.
'First-Grade Idiot'
The backlash was swift and brutal.
Critics flooded the replies section with blunt reactions, with one person writing, "Ann trying to stay relevant."
Another questioned her relevance entirely, asking, "Does anybody still listen to Ann Coulter?"
Others took aim at the substance of her claim. "What a ridiculous thing to say. Is she for real?" one user posted.
"And Ann is a first-grade idiot," another added.
'Increasingly Irritated'
Coulter's praise of Trump's SOTU speech came after CNN's Kaitlan Collins weighed in on the president's demeanor during the night.
She noted that Trump appeared "increasingly irritated" as the address went on, pointing to moments where his tone shifted, and his exchanges with lawmakers grew sharper.
"I think what stood out to me as we were watching this is, you know, this is not unfamiliar territory for the president. He has delivered many of these addresses. He's now broken his own records on how long he has spoken," Collins began.
"But these moments as he was in there and at the beginning, obviously getting started, he was largely looking over to the left side of the chamber where a lot of the Republicans were sitting," she explained. "Then he began looking at the right side as Democrats, obviously, were not standing for what he believed should be applause lines during his speech."
According to Collins, the lack of enthusiasm from Democrats seemed to get under the president's skin.
"And he was getting increasingly irritated by it, at one point stopping and saying, 'These people are crazy, you know, I can't believe they're not standing for this,'" Collins detailed.