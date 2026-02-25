Ann Coulter Mocked After 'Ridiculous' False Claim About Donald Trump's Immigrant Roots Sparks Swift Fact-Check

Article continues below advertisement

Conservative activist Ann Coulter faced backlash online after making an incorrect claim about Donald Trump's family history. Following Trump's recent State of the Union address, Coulter took to X to praise the speech's conclusion while arguing that America shouldn't elect leaders from immigrant families.

Ann Coulter Weighs in on Donald Trump's Speech

Source: mega Ann Coulter faced swift backlash after making a claim about Donald Trump's immigrant roots.

"That beautiful ending to Trump's SOTU address reminds me why we can't have a second-, third-, or fourth- generation immigrant as president. Love for our country has to be in your genes," she wrote. Her post quickly drew criticism, with many users pointing out a glaring issue: Trump himself is the descendant of immigrants.

Trump is a second-generation immigrant. https://t.co/76sCxj2Ix1 — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) February 25, 2026 Source: @jamessurowiecki/X Social media users piled on after pointing out that Trump himself is the descendant of immigrants.

Source: mega The controversy erupted shortly after Trump delivered his State of the Union address.

Journalist James Surowiecki reshared Coulter's message with a blunt correction, writing, "Trump is a second-generation immigrant." The platform's community notes feature also stepped in, adding context that Trump is a second-generation immigrant through his Scottish-born mother and a third-generation immigrant through his German-born paternal grandparents.

'First-Grade Idiot'

Source: mega One user said Coulter was trying to 'stay relevant.'

The backlash was swift and brutal. Critics flooded the replies section with blunt reactions, with one person writing, "Ann trying to stay relevant." Another questioned her relevance entirely, asking, "Does anybody still listen to Ann Coulter?" Others took aim at the substance of her claim. "What a ridiculous thing to say. Is she for real?" one user posted. "And Ann is a first-grade idiot," another added.

'Increasingly Irritated'

Source: mega Another said Coulter's tweet was 'ridiculous.'