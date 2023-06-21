Anna Camp Admits She's in to Do Another 'Pitch Perfect' Movie: 'I Love Playing Aubrey'

Hold up, Bellas! Six years after Pitch Perfect 3 came out, Anna Camp is all in on starring in another movie.

"Absolutely I would do another Pitch Perfect [movie]! To reunite with all of the talented women and sing and dance together would be a dream come true. I love playing Aubrey, especially since she’s loosened up a bit since the first film," the 40-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about her collaboration with Julep Beauty.