Anna Camp Admits She's in to Do Another 'Pitch Perfect' Movie: 'I Love Playing Aubrey'
Hold up, Bellas! Six years after Pitch Perfect 3 came out, Anna Camp is all in on starring in another movie.
"Absolutely I would do another Pitch Perfect [movie]! To reunite with all of the talented women and sing and dance together would be a dream come true. I love playing Aubrey, especially since she’s loosened up a bit since the first film," the 40-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about her collaboration with Julep Beauty.
"It's so rewarding to know our films brought so many people together. That's what makes movies so incredible — they can lift people's spirits and unite people and bring happiness to the world when we need it most," she continues.
Ever since the first movie debuted in 2012, the franchise has continued to get more and more popular. "I get surprised every time people come up to me and say 'aca scuse me!??' It makes me laugh because to me it was just a line I had to say, and I had no idea it would become so iconic!" she quips.
In the meantime, the actress recently entered the horror movie genre when she starred in From Black.
"It was very exciting to explore a character with a much darker past than many of the previous characters that I’ve played. I’ve been actively searching for a role that showcases more of what I can do as an actress and horror is an incredible genre to get to do that," she shares.
"My favorite part of getting to slip into a character who wants to disappear, she sits differently, she talks quietly, she’s ashamed of her mistakes and is harboring so much guilt … to me, it was so creatively rewarding to play someone so complex. Also, I’ve always wanted to be in a horror film," she adds.
During the premiere of From Black, Camp's makeup artist Brett Freedman used Julep Beauty — and she instantly loved the way the products felt on her skin. "So, when they reached out to work with me directly, it was a no-brainer since I was already a fan of the brand!" she says of the partnership. "I love how weightless and soft the products feel on my skin. I often have to wear a lot of heavy makeup for work, so in my daily life I look for products that are lightweight. I also love how the entire line is clean, paraben-free, cruelty-free and vegan-friendly."
She continues, "I love their Skip the Brush 2-in-1 Color Stick for Cheeks and Lips! It feels so creamy and blends really nicely. It also has Vitamin E, which moisturizes my skin. I love how I don’t need a brush and I can just put a little on my cheeks and lips for some color, and I’m out the door. When I’m not working, I tend to be more of a minimalist. I never skip SPF because great makeup starts with good skincare! I also never skip concealer — I often use it as my foundation, too. A little neutral eyeshadow, some lip and cheek color, a little mascara and I’m good. Julep has a kit called Everyday Easy Kit with four steps that’s perfect for that no makeup makeup look."
As for what's next, the star declares she has "so much more to do as an actor."
"I’m constantly growing as a person and want my roles to reflect that. I want to challenge myself constantly and become an even better actor with every job I take on. I once heard someone say 'Evolve or Repeat,' and that’s the motto I’m living by, in my personal life as well as my career choices," she concludes.