NEWS Anna Camp Says 'I Very Much Feel Like I Am Free' After Coming Out, Shares Rare Insight Into Love Life With Jade Whipkey Source: MEGA;@THEREALANNACAMP INSTAGRAM Anna Camp is embracing a new chapter! Larry Stansbury Oct. 5 2026, Published 6:06 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Anna Camp is embracing her most authentic chapter yet. The Pitch Perfect star, 43, opened up about how her life has changed since publicly coming out as bisexual — and how her relationship with girlfriend Jade Whipkey has helped her discover a new side of herself.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @THEREALANNACAMP/INSTAGRAM Anna spent years concerned with meeting other people's expectations.

“I very much feel like I am free,” Camp told a publication while promoting her new HGTV series, A Very Haunted Renovation. “There’s no other way to really put it.” Camp explained that she spent years concerned with meeting other people's expectations, particularly because of how she was raised. “When you feel like you’ve been living your life in this idea forum and, like, wanting to not rock the boat or wanting to please people,” she said. “And being from the South, you know, I was trained to be very polite, acceptable.”

Article continues below advertisement

Anna Is 'Learning Who Anna Is'

Source: @THEREALANNACAMP/INSTAGRAM Anna had a realization about the way she was living her life.

Eventually, Camp had a realization about the way she was living her life. The Scream 7 actress recalled asking herself, “What have I been doing?” before deciding, “I’m gonna be me no matter what.” That newfound freedom has extended to her love life, as Camp couldn't help but gush over Whipkey, 25. “I’ve fallen in love with an amazing woman,” Camp shared. “I just feel really like I’m learning who Anna is. It’s been really, really lovely.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @THEREALANNACAMP/INSTAGRAM The couple later became more open about their romance.

As OK! previously reported, Camp first sparked romance rumors with Whipkey after the pair appeared together in a resurfaced TikTok video. During the clip, the actress revealed she was no longer interested in dating men and said dating a woman is “great.” The couple later became more open about their romance, sharing affectionate glimpses of their relationship on social media.

Anna Came Out as Bisexual at 43

Source: @THEREALANNACAMP/INSTAGRAM Anna appears focused on moving forward without worrying about how others expect her life to look.