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Anna Camp Says 'I Very Much Feel Like I Am Free' After Coming Out, Shares Rare Insight Into Love Life With Jade Whipkey

pic of Anna Camp, her girlfriend.
Source: MEGA;@THEREALANNACAMP INSTAGRAM

Anna Camp is embracing a new chapter!

Oct. 5 2026, Published 6:06 p.m. ET

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Anna Camp is embracing her most authentic chapter yet.

The Pitch Perfect star, 43, opened up about how her life has changed since publicly coming out as bisexual — and how her relationship with girlfriend Jade Whipkey has helped her discover a new side of herself.

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Image of Anna spent years concerned with meeting other people's expectations.
Source: @THEREALANNACAMP/INSTAGRAM

Anna spent years concerned with meeting other people's expectations.

“I very much feel like I am free,” Camp told a publication while promoting her new HGTV series, A Very Haunted Renovation. “There’s no other way to really put it.”

Camp explained that she spent years concerned with meeting other people's expectations, particularly because of how she was raised.

“When you feel like you’ve been living your life in this idea forum and, like, wanting to not rock the boat or wanting to please people,” she said. “And being from the South, you know, I was trained to be very polite, acceptable.”

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Anna Is 'Learning Who Anna Is'

Image of had a realization about the way she was living her life.
Source: @THEREALANNACAMP/INSTAGRAM

Anna had a realization about the way she was living her life.

Eventually, Camp had a realization about the way she was living her life.

The Scream 7 actress recalled asking herself, “What have I been doing?” before deciding, “I’m gonna be me no matter what.”

That newfound freedom has extended to her love life, as Camp couldn't help but gush over Whipkey, 25.

“I’ve fallen in love with an amazing woman,” Camp shared. “I just feel really like I’m learning who Anna is. It’s been really, really lovely.”

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Image of the couple later became more open about their romance
Source: @THEREALANNACAMP/INSTAGRAM

The couple later became more open about their romance.

As OK! previously reported, Camp first sparked romance rumors with Whipkey after the pair appeared together in a resurfaced TikTok video. During the clip, the actress revealed she was no longer interested in dating men and said dating a woman is “great.”

The couple later became more open about their romance, sharing affectionate glimpses of their relationship on social media.

Anna Came Out as Bisexual at 43

Image of Anna appears focused on moving forward without worrying about how others expect her life to look.
Source: @THEREALANNACAMP/INSTAGRAM

Anna appears focused on moving forward without worrying about how others expect her life to look.

In March, Camp publicly identified as bisexual while appearing on the “I’ve Never Said This Before With Tommy DiDario” podcast.

“As a 43-year-old woman, I am very proud of myself for owning my sexuality at this age,” she said. “I am a very strong person for doing it in somewhat of a spotlight with people criticizing and judging and making assumptions. I’m really proud to be bisexual.”

Camp has also been candid about what makes her relationship with Whipkey different from her previous romances.

“She accepts and loves me for everything that I am,” Camp told a publication in May. “I feel like I can cry in front of her, I can laugh in front of her, I can take my time doing my makeup.”

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