Anna Camp Admits Her First Failed Marriage Was 'Like a One-Night Stand That Lasted 7 Years': 'I Wasn't Planning on It'
Anna Camp got candid on her first failed marriage while appearing on the Wednesday, May 14, episode of the "Podcrushed" podcast.
Though her union to Michael Mosley lasted just three years, she insisted she has no ill will toward her ex, blaming their issues on how young they were when they tied the knot in 2010.
Anna Camp Was Married to Actor Michael Mosley for 3 Years
The blonde beauty, 42, explained to podcast host and You costar Penn Badgley that she first met Mosley, 46, shortly after she went through a rough breakup.
"It was like an out on the town [night] in Union Square with a couple of friends," she recalled. "I was not planning [on it]. … So we met very young. It was like a one-night stand that lasted seven years."
"We grew a lot," the How I Met Your Mother alum noted. "I changed so much when we both moved from New York to L.A. together."
In the beginning of their relationship, they were "doing our laundry, walking down the street, getting drunk, hanging out, partying" — a lifestyle she wanted to keep "for the rest of my life because that's what I had imagined."
However, life and careers got in the way, and they began to drift apart.
"To have it just not be working at all and having us be totally different people, that was really, really, really hard," Camp admitted. "And that was definitely a heartbreak of mine."
"But he's great and we still talk," she added. "It's not like I don't ever see him."
Anna Camp's Second Marriage
In 2013, the actress met Skylar Astin, 37, while filming the first Pitch Perfect flick.
The costars tied the knot in 2016 but called it quits after two years of marriage. At the time, they said the "decision was made mutually and amicably," and the divorce was finalized in 2019.
"Things happen for a reason," she simply explained of the split during a press event. "I’ve always learned that in the face of a challenge, I can rise above it and even be better for it."
Anna Camp Is Now Dating Jade Whipkey
Earlier this month, the actress seemingly confirmed she's now dating stylist Jade Whipkey, marking her first public romance with a woman.
On Instagram, she shared a photo of Whipkey and captioned it, "DATE NIGHT."
On Monday, May 12, Camp reposted Whipkey's Instagram Story upload, which was a photo of Camp at a restaurant, appearing to be on another date.
"Her smile is a poem / Her eyes are roses / Her laugh is music for dancing," Whipkey's caption read. When the True Blood star re-shared the image, she added a fiery heart emoji.