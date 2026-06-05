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'Scary Movie' Star Anna Faris Accused of Being 'High as a Kite' During Seth Meyers Interview: 'Her Eyes Are All Over the Place'

Photo of Anna Faris
Source: Late Night With Seth Meyers/YouTube

Anna Faris exhibited questionable behavior that indicated she may be on drugs when chatting with Seth Meyers.

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June 5 2026, Published 2:32 p.m. ET

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Was Anna Faris on drugs during a recent interview?

The actress, 49, was accused of being high during a Tuesday, June 2, appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Faris detailed creating an anonymous YouTube account in January to reach out to host Seth Meyers.

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Source: Late Night With Seth Meyers/YouTube

Anna Faris appeared on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers.'

“I’m at a stage in my life where I really want to express my gratitude…I was hoping you would pick up something in there when you read through the comments, that you would think, ‘Oh, yeah,’” she explained.

As she recounted the odd story, her eyes appeared glassy, and the content of the conversation raised eyebrows.

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Image of Anna Faris left anonymous comments for Seth Meyers.
Source: Late Night With Seth Meyers/YouTube

Anna Faris left anonymous comments for Seth Meyers.

Meyers went on to read some of the questionable comments Faris left and assumed he would know it was her. “Seth, we as a family are so grateful for your brilliance. We’d like to give you an award,” one note read, while another said, “I wish I wasn’t filling up your comments section by telling you I wish I could give you an award.”

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Fans React to Anna Faris on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers'

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Image of Anna Faris was accused of being high.
Source: Late Night With Seth Meyers/YouTube

Anna Faris was accused of being high.

Fans were confused by Faris’ behavior during her late-night appearance.

“Quick question, is Anna Faris three sheets to the wind and high as a kite during this appearance with Seth Meyers? Or maybe it’s just me…?” one X user questioned.

“Thank you! I thought this when I was watching the other videos of her interview. I hope all is well because she seems like a good person who has been through a lot,” another said, while a third added, “In every interview I’ve seen her in recently, she seems high.”

A different user quipped, “Definitely...I noticed something in a clip when she was being photographed with her kid, she had serious cotton mouth going on, it could be nerves, or meds, but she's definitely slurring in this clip, and her eyes are all over the place."

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Anna Faris Raises Health Concerns at 'Scary Movie 6' Premiere

Image of Anna Faris stars in 'Scary Movie 6.'
Source: MEGA

Anna Faris stars in 'Scary Movie 6.'

The movie star also made headlines on Wednesday, June 3, as she showed off her ultra-slim figure at the Scary Movie 6 premiere at Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. Faris sported a black sequin halter gown with side cutouts as she posed alongside son Jack, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Pratt.

“The ‘scary’ thing is her!” one X user critiqued, while another added, “I hope Anna is healthy.. she seems happy…we all come in all shapes and sizes…just concerning.”

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Image of Anna Faris worried fans about her slim appearance.
Source: Late Night With Seth Meyers/YouTube

Anna Faris worried fans about her slim appearance.

Others thought she once again looked high during her red carpet interviews.

"I really like Anna Faris. This doesn't look like her normal self at all. (I've watched her in interviews in the past and I've watched her show Mom several times) Her eyes are dead and can't focus. Her mouth is really weird. I really hope she is ok," someone expressed.

A second user agreed, writing, “Are we acting like she doesn’t look out of it?”

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