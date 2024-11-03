Anna Kendrick's Dating History: From Edgar Wright to Bill Hader
Edgar Wright
Anna Kendrick met Edgar Wright in 2009 while working together on Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Although she did not totally like the project after reading the script for the first time, she still starred as Stacey Pilgrim in order to work with the filmmaker.
They dated for four years before breaking up in 2013, but they remained friendly and even collaborated again on Netflix's 2023 series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.
Jake Gyllenhaal
In 2013, Kendrick and her End of Watch costar Jake Gyllenhaal sparked dating rumors after they became an onscreen couple in the thriller.
"He's a great kisser. He's a real gentleman," she said of Gyllenhaal in a September 2012 interview.
The buzz, however, immediately subsided.
Ben Richardson
The Pitch Perfect actress reportedly dated Ben Richardson from 2014 to 2020, but she did not mention him when she spoke about her relationship status in an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald.
They were last seen together in December 2019.
Bill Hader
Months after working on the 2019 holiday film Noelle, Kendrick reportedly got together with Bill Hader.
A source said, "Anna has been dating Bill quietly for over a year. They are both very private people, and with the pandemic, it was easy to keep it quiet. They're both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She's really, really happy."
However, their relationship only lasted for two years, with reports confirming their breakup in June 2022.
Anonymous Ex
On the October 22 episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the A Simple Favor actress opened up about her abusive, seven-year relationship with an unnamed ex-boyfriend.
"I had just gotten out of a relationship that was extremely similar to the movie," Kendrick said, referring to her project Alice, Darling. "I didn't want anybody to tell me to not do it. I didn't want to get talked out of it."
She shared a similar statement in an interview with People, saying, "I was coming out of a personal experience with emotional abuse and psychological abuse. I think my rep sent it to me, because he knew what I'd been dealing with and sent it along. Because he was like, 'This sort of speaks to everything that you've been talking to me about.'"