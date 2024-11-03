or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
Anna Kendrick
PHOTOS

Anna Kendrick's Dating History: From Edgar Wright to Bill Hader

anna kendricks dating history
Source: MEGA

Here's everything to know about Anna Kendrick's ultra-private dating life.

By:

Nov. 3 2024, Published 2:05 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Edgar Wright

edgar wright
Source: MEGA

Anna Kendrick was a huge fan of Edgar Wright.

Anna Kendrick met Edgar Wright in 2009 while working together on Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Although she did not totally like the project after reading the script for the first time, she still starred as Stacey Pilgrim in order to work with the filmmaker.

They dated for four years before breaking up in 2013, but they remained friendly and even collaborated again on Netflix's 2023 series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

Jake Gyllenhaal

jake gyllenhaal
Source: MEGA

Anna Kendrick was reportedly frustrated when Jake Gyllenhaal dropped out of 'Into the Woods' movie.

In 2013, Kendrick and her End of Watch costar Jake Gyllenhaal sparked dating rumors after they became an onscreen couple in the thriller.

"He's a great kisser. He's a real gentleman," she said of Gyllenhaal in a September 2012 interview.

The buzz, however, immediately subsided.

Ben Richardson

ben richardson
Source: MEGA

Anna Kendrick and Ben Richardson worked together in 'Drinking Buddies.'

Anna Kendrick

The Pitch Perfect actress reportedly dated Ben Richardson from 2014 to 2020, but she did not mention him when she spoke about her relationship status in an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald.

They were last seen together in December 2019.

Bill Hader

bill hader
Source: MEGA

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader started dating after they both became single.

Months after working on the 2019 holiday film Noelle, Kendrick reportedly got together with Bill Hader.

A source said, "Anna has been dating Bill quietly for over a year. They are both very private people, and with the pandemic, it was easy to keep it quiet. They're both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She's really, really happy."

However, their relationship only lasted for two years, with reports confirming their breakup in June 2022.

Anonymous Ex

anna kendrick
Source: MEGA

Anna Kendrick has been open about the abusive relationship in her recent interviews.

On the October 22 episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the A Simple Favor actress opened up about her abusive, seven-year relationship with an unnamed ex-boyfriend.

"I had just gotten out of a relationship that was extremely similar to the movie," Kendrick said, referring to her project Alice, Darling. "I didn't want anybody to tell me to not do it. I didn't want to get talked out of it."

She shared a similar statement in an interview with People, saying, "I was coming out of a personal experience with emotional abuse and psychological abuse. I think my rep sent it to me, because he knew what I'd been dealing with and sent it along. Because he was like, 'This sort of speaks to everything that you've been talking to me about.'"

    OK! Logo

