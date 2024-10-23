Anna Kendrick Is Single After 'Abusive' 7-Year Relationship, Admits She Won't Date a Man 'Unless You Are in or Have Been in Therapy'

One of the reasons she didn't realize the severity of the situation was due to her anonymous ex making her feel like she was the problem.

"I turned my life completely upside down trying to fix whatever was wrong with me," the Pitch Perfect lead, 39, explained.

Kendrick admitted that reflecting on the romance is hard to do "because there are even times when I talk about my situation where, as I’m saying it, I will go, ‘Am I making that up? Am I making everything up?’"