Anna Kendrick Is Single After 'Abusive' 7-Year Relationship, Admits She Won't Date a Man 'Unless You Are in or Have Been in Therapy'

Anna Kendrick admitted it's tough for her to talk about her past toxic romance.

Oct. 23 2024, Published 11:44 a.m. ET

Anna Kendrick is telling all about an abusive seven-year relationship she endured in private.

The actress got candid on the Wednesday, October 23, episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, admitting that for years, she found it "really difficult to identify it and name it as abusive" since it didn't "follow a traditional pattern."

Anna Kendrick used to believe she was the problem in her past seven-year romance.

One of the reasons she didn't realize the severity of the situation was due to her anonymous ex making her feel like she was the problem.

"I turned my life completely upside down trying to fix whatever was wrong with me," the Pitch Perfect lead, 39, explained.

Kendrick admitted that reflecting on the romance is hard to do "because there are even times when I talk about my situation where, as I’m saying it, I will go, ‘Am I making that up? Am I making everything up?’"

The actress revealed couples therapy did nothing to help the relationship since the therapist sided with her ex.

"I did and still sometimes do so much self-shaming," the brunette beauty confessed. "How did I find myself in that situation? Like, I’m a real a------."

Though she tried to solve their problems via couples therapy, she revealed that the therapist "bought" her ex's stories.

"I always felt like I was trying to stay so calm in couples therapy because I was like, f---, in these sessions, he’s so able to kind of stay calm in a way that he does not do when we’re outside of therapy," she recalled.

The therapist's support for her former lover may have been one of the reasons he became "totally convinced he was of his own victimhood."

"I think he genuinely believed that I was like, torturing him," she added.

The Oscar nominee said she won't date a man if he's never been to therapy before.

During one explosive fight, her ex "screamed in my face, ‘You’re terrorizing me.’ But it was truly from the place of a person who believed that they were being terrorized," the Twilight alum shared.

His claims made her believe that she was the one "doing something terrible."

Kendrick previously dated cinematographer Ben Richardson and actor Bill Hader.

While Kendrick didn't reveal if she's actively looking to be in a relationship, she did note that she now has requirements before going on a date.

"I am never getting involved with a man — meaning we’re not even kissing, we’re not even going to have a real conversation — unless you are in or have been in therapy," she declared.

The movie star has managed to keep her personal life out of the spotlight, though she dated cinematographer Ben Richardson, 49, from 2014 to 2020.

She was also linked to Bill Hader, 46, from 2020 to 2022.

