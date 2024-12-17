Anna Kendrick's Transformation Gallery: From Broadway Star to Successful Actress
2008
Anna Kendrick donned an all-black outfit at the premiere of Twilight in Los Angeles, Calif., in 2008. The film propelled her name in Hollywood after her early work on Broadway and theaters.
Despite rising to prominence through the project, the 39-year-old Pitch Perfect star posted a "silly funny tweet" in 2018, which read, "Holy s---. I just remembered I was in Twilight."
She later explained her statement in an episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast: "People were like, 'You didn't forget that you were in Twilight.' The answer is truly yes and no. Obviously I didn't forget the experience of making the movies... But those movies, especially at the time, took on such a life of their own, and they were such a kind of, for better or for worse, a kind of touchstone."
"Such a reference that everybody would talk about trying to find the next Twilight or whatever," Kendrick, who played Jessica Stanley in the film, added. "I would find myself in business conversations talking about, 'Oh, yeah. I've heard that there's a book series that just got optioned that we maybe wanna try and make it the next Twilight.' And then I would be like, 'Oh my god, I'm in that.'"
2012
The Into the Woods actress rocked a strapless printed dress and black peep-toe heels at the 2012 Film Independent Spirit Awards arrivals.
2016
Kendrick attended the nominations announcement for the 74th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., in her black sleeveless dress.
2017
What a goddess! The A Simple Favor actress became a showstopper in her flowing gray dress at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
2018
Kendrick opted for a matching suit and trousers for the 60th Annual Grammy Awards. She completed her look with a black lace bralette and light pink pumps.
2019
For the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, the Self Reliance star arrived in a light pink Ralph & Russo SS19 Couture dress and silver sandals.
2021
Kendrick showed off her elegant black Dolce & Gabbana strapless dress when she attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in 2021.
2023
Kendrick stunned the attendees of the 75th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards wearing a sparkling sequined mini-dress that accentuated her curves.
2024
The Accountant star looked gorgeous in a yellow-green gown with a velvet bow at the 13th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala 2024.