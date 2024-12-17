Anna Kendrick's Transformation Gallery: From Broadway Star to Successful Actress

Anna Kendrick donned an all-black outfit at the premiere of Twilight in Los Angeles, Calif., in 2008. The film propelled her name in Hollywood after her early work on Broadway and theaters.

Despite rising to prominence through the project, the 39-year-old Pitch Perfect star posted a "silly funny tweet" in 2018, which read, "Holy s---. I just remembered I was in Twilight."

She later explained her statement in an episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast: "People were like, 'You didn't forget that you were in Twilight.' The answer is truly yes and no. Obviously I didn't forget the experience of making the movies... But those movies, especially at the time, took on such a life of their own, and they were such a kind of, for better or for worse, a kind of touchstone."

"Such a reference that everybody would talk about trying to find the next Twilight or whatever," Kendrick, who played Jessica Stanley in the film, added. "I would find myself in business conversations talking about, 'Oh, yeah. I've heard that there's a book series that just got optioned that we maybe wanna try and make it the next Twilight.' And then I would be like, 'Oh my god, I'm in that.'"