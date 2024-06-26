Everything to Know About Anna Nicole Smith's Death in 9 Clicks: Inside Her Final Days

She was rushed to the Memorial Regional Hospital — but was declared dead at 2:49 p.m.

Anna Nicole Smith was found unresponsive by the staff of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, where she was a frequent guest, on February 8, 2007. A private nurse, the wife of the To the Limit star's bodyguard, performed several resuscitation attempts while waiting for the paramedics to arrive.

The late Playboy model was 39 at the time of her death. It came less than five months after her son Daniel Wayne Smith , whom she shared with Billy Wayne Smith , died at the age of 20.

Ten days before her death, Anna Nicole spoke with Entertainment Tonight, where she opened up about seeing Daniel in her dreams.

"He comes to me in my sleep ... It's like he's calling me to come to him," Anna Nicole, who also gave birth to her daughter Dannielynn on September 7, 2006, said.

The Illegal Aliens star reportedly looked "a little woozy" when she arrived in Florida and checked in at the hotel. She then spent the remaining days of her life in her room, trying to recover from her fever and flu-like symptoms.