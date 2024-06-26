Everything to Know About Anna Nicole Smith's Death in 9 Clicks: Inside Her Final Days
When and Where Did Anna Nicole Smith Die?
Anna Nicole Smith was found unresponsive by the staff of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, where she was a frequent guest, on February 8, 2007. A private nurse, the wife of the To the Limit star's bodyguard, performed several resuscitation attempts while waiting for the paramedics to arrive.
She was rushed to the Memorial Regional Hospital — but was declared dead at 2:49 p.m.
How Old Was Anna Nicole Smith When She Died?
The late Playboy model was 39 at the time of her death. It came less than five months after her son Daniel Wayne Smith, whom she shared with Billy Wayne Smith, died at the age of 20.
Anna Nicole Smith's Final Days Explored
Ten days before her death, Anna Nicole spoke with Entertainment Tonight, where she opened up about seeing Daniel in her dreams.
"He comes to me in my sleep ... It's like he's calling me to come to him," Anna Nicole, who also gave birth to her daughter Dannielynn on September 7, 2006, said.
The Illegal Aliens star reportedly looked "a little woozy" when she arrived in Florida and checked in at the hotel. She then spent the remaining days of her life in her room, trying to recover from her fever and flu-like symptoms.
Anna Nicole Smith's Cause of Death Was Confirmed
The Seminole Police Department in Florida investigated her passing while the autopsy and toxicology were underway. Anna Nicole's cause of death was later ruled as "combined drug intoxication" by Broward County Medical Examiner and forensic pathologist Joshua Perper.
According to the autopsy report, the authorities traced chloral hydrate in her system. It was the same potent sedative that contributed to the death of Marilyn Monroe.
They also detected multiple substances in her system, including methadone and Valium.
Anna Nicole's death was also ruled accidental and without "any foul play."
Anna Nicole Smith Had a History of Substance Abuse
- The Valley's Jesse Lally Reveals He 'Hooked Up' With Anna Nicole Smith for 'a Year or Two' After Meeting Her at 2002 Modeling Shoot
- Anna Nicole Smith's 17-Year-Old Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead Stuns Alongside Dad Larry as Pair Attends Kentucky Derby Weekend: Photos
- Larry Birkhead Pokes Fun at Daughter Dannielynn's 'Driving Skills' in Hilarious Video: Watch
Before her death, the Skyscraper actress dealt with substance abuse issues.
In You Don't Know Me, Anna Nicole's friend Missy Byrum claimed the late star's addiction started following the augmentation surgery she went through in her early twenties. The prescription drugs she took at the time reportedly played a role in her substance abuse.
"Valium, Xanax, Lortabs, Vicodin, and Klonopin," said Missy, who was also Anna Nicole's supposed former lover. "From that time on she was always taking them. There was nothing she could do to stop it."
The same documentary disclosed that Anna Nicole also suffered an earlier accidental overdose in a Hollywood hotel room in 1994.
After Daniel's death, Anna Nicole sought treatment from psychiatrist Dr. Khristine Eroshevich and internist Dr. Sandeep Kapoor due to several health issues. Despite her addiction history, she still received prescriptions for different medications.
Her Son Also Had a Similar Cause of Death
Daniel visited Anna Nicole and her newborn daughter in a maternity ward in Nassau, Bahamas. He was later found dead by the matriarch following a drug overdose.
ABC cited the findings of Cyril Wecht, a forensic pathologist hired by the Smith family, revealing that "he [Daniel] had died as a result of three drugs — methadone, along with the antidepressants Lexapro and Zoloft."
"I would say that they were all at high therapeutic levels, and none on its own was at a lethal level," Wecht continued. "The three of these together can result in death, unquestionably. It is a classical situation that we see so often known as acute combined drug toxicity."
Where Was She Laid to Rest?
Several people came forward, expressing their desire to control where Anna Nicole's remains should be buried.
Her estranged mother, Virgie Arthur, wanted to bury her in her home state of Texas, while Anna Nicole's then-partner Howard K. Stern claimed the model wanted to be buried beside her son in the Bahamas.
A judge ruled that court-appointed attorney Richard Milstein, who was representing Anna Nicole's daughter, could have the power to choose her final resting place.
Anna Nicole was buried at Lakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum in the Bahamas on March 2, 2007, beside Daniel's burial plot.
An Investigation Into Anna Nicole Smith's Death Was Launched
Howard and Anna Nicole's doctors were arrested in March 2009 for allegedly giving the Sin City Spectacular star illegally required prescription pills before her death. They pled not guilty to the felony charges.
In October 2010, a jury found Howard guilty of two counts of conspiracy for launching Anna Nicole's substance abuse issues. Dr. Khristine faced four charges, while Dr. Sandeep was cleared of all charges.
However, a judge later dismissed Stern's felony charges and the two conspiracy charges against Dr. Khristine. The psychiatrist also received a reduced fraud charge.
What Happened to Her Daughter After Her Death?
After Anna Nicole's death, several men came forward claiming they might be Dannielynn's father. The daughter was set to get The Anna Nicole Show star's fortune, as well as her ex's estate.
Following a DNA test, entertainment photographer Larry Birkhead was proven as Dannielynn's biological father.