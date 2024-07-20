Anna Nicole Smith's Transformation Gallery: See Former Model's Life Before Her Tragic Death in 10 Clicks
April 1997
Anna Nicole Smith attended the Volcano Los Angeles premiere in her white set and black top.
The late model, born Vickie Lynn Marshall née Hogan, started her career as a model when she replaced Claudia Schiffer in a Guess jeans ad campaign.
August 1998
Smith wore her flower-filled dress and a massive red sash during a press conference for Miss Republic of Cuervo Gold at Planet Hollywood in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Prior to her career as a model and actress, Smith got married after dropping out of high school. However, her first union only lasted until 1993.
Smith married her second husband, billionaire J. Howard Marshall, in 1994. However, their marriage was bombarded with speculations that she only tied the knot with the then-89-year-old business mogul — who died in 1995 — for his money.
February 2000
The Lane Bryant Plus Size Lingerie Collection Spring 2000 Fashion Show welcomed Smith, who wore a satin dress and matching massive skirt, onstage.
December 2001
Smith showed off her curves in her black dress during New York Fashion Week.
May 2002
Smith graced the Vanity Fair's Toast to GUESS? 20th Anniversary party while donning a navy blue sleeveless gown. She matched her outfit with sparkly jewelry and black sandals, which she flaunted as she showed her signature pose in front of the event's photographers.
July 2004
For the G-Phoria — The Award Show 4 Gamers in Los Angeles, Calif., Smith wore a slit dress that highlighted her curves. Her platinum blonde hair also matched her gown's color, turning heads at the event.
November 2004
Smith rocked her hot pink and black asymmetrical plunge dress at the 32nd Annual American Music Awards.
Throughout her active career years, Smith was featured in various music videos, including Kanye West's "The New Workout Plan," Supertramp's "You Win, I Lose" and Third Eye Blind's "Jumper."
Smith also made a remake of Marilyn Monroe's song "My Heart Belongs to Daddy."
December 2004
Smith transformed into a real-life Barbie doll at New York Fashion Week in 2004. She donned a light-blue bodycon dress that featured see-through parts.
February 2005
Smith looked hot in red at the Be Cool premiere. She made a cameo in the 2005 crime comedy film based on Elmore Leonard's 1999 novel of the same name.
August 2005
The Wasabi Tuna alum showed her playful side at the taping of Comedy Central's Roast of David Hasselhoff.
Less than two years after the event, Smith was found unresponsive in her hotel room in Hollywood, Fla. She was declared dead a few hours later, with the authorities ruling the cause as an accidental drug overdose.