Anna Nicole Smith's Transformation Gallery: See Former Model's Life Before Her Tragic Death in 10 Clicks

The late model, born Vickie Lynn Marshall née Hogan, started her career as a model when she replaced Claudia Schiffer in a Guess jeans ad campaign.

Anna Nicole Smith attended the Volcano Los Angeles premiere in her white set and black top.

Smith wore her flower-filled dress and a massive red sash during a press conference for Miss Republic of Cuervo Gold at Planet Hollywood in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Prior to her career as a model and actress, Smith got married after dropping out of high school. However, her first union only lasted until 1993.

Smith married her second husband, billionaire J. Howard Marshall, in 1994. However, their marriage was bombarded with speculations that she only tied the knot with the then-89-year-old business mogul — who died in 1995 — for his money.