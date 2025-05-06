Anna Wintour's Fashion Faux Pas! Editor Walks Met Gala 2025 Blue Carpet With a Lipstick Stain on Her Dress: Photo
Even Anna Wintour makes fashion mistakes.
The Vogue editor-in-chief posed for photographs with what appeared to be a red lipstick stain on the bottom of her dress at the 2025 Met Gala on Monday, May 5.
The style icon, 75, stunned in a Louis Vuitton silver gown with floral embroidery, paired with a long, light blue coat. She accessorized with a matching blue brooch and two silver necklaces as she rocked her signature bob.
Not one element of her sleek look was out of place, with the exception of a tiny red mark on the skirt — something social media users were quick to point out.
"Wouldn’t be surprised if it’s a blood stain," one user joked on X, while another quipped, "stop pointing out that stain on Anna Wintour's dress pls yall are gonna get some poor intern executed."
One person teased, "I'm at the Met Gala and we just saw Anna's stylist go backstage and then heard a single gunshot but the staff said it was unrelated."
The editor's outfit was conceived in collaboration with co-chair Pharrell Williams, inspired by the late designer and Louis Vuitton artistic director Virgil Abloh.
"It's a combination of the reference to a creation that a design that Virgil made some years ago with Pharrell's reinterpretation," she explained.
Wintour was an early arrival on Monday and has been since she first led the event in 1995. She opened up about all the hard work that went into the details of the evening one day prior.
"Well, the final hours … the train has left the station," she told Good Morning America host Michael Strahan ahead of the biggest night in fashion. "There's not much more one can do except panic … which I do in spades."
She admitted this year's planning was "particularly meaningful and emotional and [had] a real heightened sense of purpose because of the times that we're living in."
The 2025 Met costume exhibition is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," inspired by Black dandyism and the role fashion plays in Black culture. All co-chairs were Black men, a first in Met Gala history: Williams, Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky and LeBron James.
"Obviously, there's always more work to be done, Michael," she said. "And it's very aware that the Black fashion community needs to be supported as much as possible."
Wintour was in touch with all four co-chairs ahead of the first Monday in May and helped them with their outfits. Strahan said that Domingo "died" when Wintour deemed his ensemble "a work of art."
"It was his idea. It was a clever idea," she confirmed.