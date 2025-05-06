Anna Wintour's Fashion Faux Pas! Editor Walks Met Gala 2025 Blue Carpet With a Lipstick Stain on Her Dress: Photo

Anna Wintour may have forgotten to get her dress dry cleaned.

The Vogue editor-in-chief posed for photographs with what appeared to be a red lipstick stain on the bottom of her dress at the 2025 Met Gala on Monday, May 5.

The style icon, 75, stunned in a Louis Vuitton silver gown with floral embroidery, paired with a long, light blue coat. She accessorized with a matching blue brooch and two silver necklaces as she rocked her signature bob.

Not one element of her sleek look was out of place, with the exception of a tiny red mark on the skirt — something social media users were quick to point out.

"Wouldn’t be surprised if it’s a blood stain," one user joked on X, while another quipped, "stop pointing out that stain on Anna Wintour's dress pls yall are gonna get some poor intern executed."

One person teased, "I'm at the Met Gala and we just saw Anna's stylist go backstage and then heard a single gunshot but the staff said it was unrelated."