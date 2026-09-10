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Anna Wintour Reportedly Rejected Dolly Parton for 'Vogue' Cover 4 Times: 'Too Tacky'

Image of Wintour and Parton.
Source: MEGA

Wintour reportedly found Parton's style too tacky for 'Vogue.'

Sept. 10 2026, Published 7:12 a.m. ET

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Dolly Parton’s iconic, rhinestoned style was allegedly a bridge too far for Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

According to journalist Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack page, the high-fashion gatekeeper repeatedly passed on the country music legend four times, objecting to her signature towering wigs and extravagant glamour.

"Anna thought Dolly was too country, too camp and too tacky for Vogue," an unnamed insider told Shuter.

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She Saw Rhinestones, Not an Icon

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Image of Wintour and Parton
Source: MEGA

Wintour didn't think Parton's style was good enough for 'Vogue.'

Parton's signature look — the sparkle, sky-high hair, and hyper-femininity — is exactly what Wintour wasn't going for.

"[Wintour] looked at Dolly and saw rhinestones. The rest of America saw an icon. Anna completely missed it," the insider said.

While the fashion magazine saw her style as a dealbreaker, those very same traits made her one of America's most recognizable and beloved entertainers.

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Wintour's Fashion Gatekeeping Extended Beyond Parton

Image of Simpson, Keys, and Lopez.
Source: MEGA

Wintour also didn't like the style of certain stars, including Simpson, Keys and Lopez.

Shuter also pointed to other celebrities who reportedly faced resistance from Wintour during her long tenure at Vogue.

According to his report, Jessica Simpson was considered too cheap, Alicia Keys was viewed as too urban and Jennifer Lopez initially struggled to win Wintour's approval.

The examples put Parton's reported treatment into a broader picture, particularly when considering how much celebrity culture changed during Wintour's years at the magazine.

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Kim Kardashian and Lauren Sánchez Made the Cover

Image of Kardashian and Sánchez Bezos
Source: MEGA

'Vogue' had no problem featuring Kardashian and Sánchez on its cover.

Shuter then contrasted Parton's reported treatment with the later appearances of Kim Kardashian and Lauren Sánchez Bezos on the Vogue cover.

An unnamed insider questioned the contrast, particularly as the magazine eventually embraced reality television personalities, influencers and billionaire glamour.

"That's what makes the Dolly snub look ridiculous today," the insider told Shuter, pointing to the very different kinds of celebrities Vogue eventually welcomed onto its cover.

Parton Appeared Elsewhere in 'Vogue'

An earlier image of Dolly Parton.
Source: MEGA

'Vogue' did a profile on Parton in 1994.

While the country legend never quite made the high-fashion cut for the cover, Vogue reluctantly profiled her in 1994, commissioning Charles Gandee to write the piece alongside portraits by Herb Ritts.

The archival piece, titled "Good Golly Miss Dolly," presented Parton as an unconventional American star whose exaggerated appearance was central to her identity.

Parton, who passed away on August 25 after a brief battle with cancer, never seemed particularly interested in toning herself down for anyone. In a 2023 interview with Vogue, she laughed about being called a fashion icon, saying she was "more of an eyesore" because she tended to overdo it.

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