Dolly Parton Kept Brief Cancer Battle Quiet From 'a Lot of the Family' Before Her Death, Sister Stella Reveals
Sept. 9 2026, Published 2:35 p.m. ET
Dolly Parton's sister Stella Parton revealed why the late country icon kept her health issues private, even from her family.
"Dolly could not bear negative things and she would not have wanted her fans worried about it," Stella, 77, explained during an appearance on CBS Mornings on Wednesday, September 9. "She didn’t want a lot of the family worried about it."
'Not Every Relative' Knew About Dolly Parton's Health Issue
"Some of us knew, the ones of us that were close, but not every relative," Stella recalled, adding that Dolly didn't want anyone to "worry" or be "sad."
Stella explained that the Steel Magnolias actress – who came from a family of 12 siblings – would've been "happy and delighted" by the outpouring of love she received since her death last month, knowing it would make her family "feel better."
Dolly Parton Died at 80
"Bottom line, end of the day, her family are the people that she would want to say, 'Well, see, everything I did, they cared. They really loved me,'" Stella continued.
As OK! previously reported, the "Jolene" singer's death at 80 years old was announced by her nephew Bryan Seaver on August 25.
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Dolly Parton Died After 'Brief' Cancer Battle
TMZ reported that the singer was hospitalized for "kidney and autoimmune issues" five days before her death on August 20.
Dolly was admitted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., where she later died.
A rep for the "I Will Always Love You" artist later confirmed to People that she died after a "brief battle with cancer." The type of cancer remains unknown.
Dolly Parton Spoke Out Days Before Her Death
Just days before her death, the "9 to 5" singer addressed going through some "really hard times" with her health following several canceled appearances over the last year.
"I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over Carl," she told People, referring to her late husband, Carl Thomas Dean, who died in March 2025 after more than 58 years of marriage.
"It's not like I haven’t been through hard times with my health," she continued. "But I think because we live in a 24/7 world with social media, everything gets magnified in ways it wasn’t years ago. I used to joke that I was the Queen of the Tabloids, but now I guess I can say I’m the Queen of Social Media AI! Seriously, though, even though I’m still healin’, I'm still workin.'"