Dolly Parton Kept Brief Cancer Battle Quiet From 'a Lot of the Family' Before Her Death, Sister Stella Reveals

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Dolly Parton's sister Stella Parton revealed why the late country icon kept her health issues private, even from her family. "Dolly could not bear negative things and she would not have wanted her fans worried about it," Stella, 77, explained during an appearance on CBS Mornings on Wednesday, September 9. "She didn’t want a lot of the family worried about it."

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Source: CBS Mornings/YouTube Dolly Parton's sister Stella Parton spoke to Gayle King in her first interview since the singer's death last month.

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'Not Every Relative' Knew About Dolly Parton's Health Issue

Source: MEGA; CBS Mornings/YouTube Dolly Parton came from a family of 12 siblings.

"Some of us knew, the ones of us that were close, but not every relative," Stella recalled, adding that Dolly didn't want anyone to "worry" or be "sad." Stella explained that the Steel Magnolias actress – who came from a family of 12 siblings – would've been "happy and delighted" by the outpouring of love she received since her death last month, knowing it would make her family "feel better."

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Dolly Parton Died at 80

Source: MEGA Dolly Parton's death was announced by her nephew Bryan Seaver on August 25.

"Bottom line, end of the day, her family are the people that she would want to say, 'Well, see, everything I did, they cared. They really loved me,'" Stella continued. As OK! previously reported, the "Jolene" singer's death at 80 years old was announced by her nephew Bryan Seaver on August 25.

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Dolly Parton Died After 'Brief' Cancer Battle

Source: MEGA Dolly Parton was rushed to the hospital five days before her death on August 20.

TMZ reported that the singer was hospitalized for "kidney and autoimmune issues" five days before her death on August 20. Dolly was admitted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., where she later died. A rep for the "I Will Always Love You" artist later confirmed to People that she died after a "brief battle with cancer." The type of cancer remains unknown.

Dolly Parton Spoke Out Days Before Her Death

Source: MEGA Dolly Parton explained that she was dealing with health issues she ignored while taking care of her late husband, Carl Thomas Dean.