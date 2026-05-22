Anne Hathaway Addresses 'Loud' Plastic Surgery Rumors as She Teases Getting Facelift 'Someday'

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Anne Hathaway finally set the record straight about whether she went under the knife. In a Thursday, May 21, interview with Elle, the actress, 43, confirmed she has not gotten plastic surgery despite growing rumors. Although Hathaway wishes she could “never comment on anything” about her appearance, she still decided to come forward.

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Source: MEGA Anne Hathaway said the plastic surgery rumors about her have been 'loud.'

“We’re at a time when people feel very confident in assuming what they think is fact, and sometimes what they think is accurate and sometimes it’s not,” she expressed. “My preference would be to … just live in the mystery and not draw attention to myself, but the speculation has gotten so loud that you do feel the need to just get your truth out there.”

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Source: MEGA Anne Hathaway is not opposed to getting a facelift.

Amid the gossip, Hathaway went viral in March when she shared a hairstyle trick that made it look like she may have underwent a facelift. “Alright, drumroll please … Orlando, show them our secret,” she told hairstylist Orlando Pita, who hid two braids on each side of her head and secured them in the back. “You look a little more awake,” Hathaway noted.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @annehathaway/Instagram Anne Hathaway uncovered a secret hair trick.

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Anne Hathaway Might 'Get a Facelift Someday'

Source: MEGA Anne Hathaway previously shared a hairstyle hack that makes her look 'more awake.'

The movie star told Elle she will “probably always wonder” whether she should have posted the video, but she decided to do so because “the conversation” about her appearance “was becoming distracting.” “Also, by the way, these are huge medical decisions that people are presuming,” she added about the facelift rumors. “I wanted to show that like, no, I didn’t make a huge medical decision. It’s just two braids…and by the way, the other thing about all this is, I might still get a facelift someday.”

Anne Hathaway Admits She Has Been 'Harsh With Herself'

Source: MEGA Anne Hathaway said comments about her appearance were 'distracting.'