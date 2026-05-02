EXCLUSIVE Anne Hathaway Fuels Plastic Surgery Rumors as She Unveils 'Vampire-Like' Appearance to Promote 'Devil Wears Prada 2' Source: MEGA Anne Hathaway sparked plastic surgery rumors when she promoted 'The Devil Wears Prada 2.' Aaron Tinney May 2 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Anne Hathaway promoted 'The Devil Wears Prada 2.'

Article continues below advertisement

The appearance coincided with her being named People magazine's "Most Beautiful" person in the world, intensifying public fascination with her ageless image. While fans have flooded social media with questions about her looks, Hathaway has consistently denied undergoing cosmetic procedures and has instead pointed to lifestyle choices, including quitting alcohol and maintaining a rigorous fitness routine, as well as her role as a brand ambassador for Shiseido. Speculation has nevertheless escalated, with online commentators openly questioning her appearance.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans online are branding her a "vampire" who must be "absolutely addicted" to cosmetic procedures. Industry insiders, however, urged caution over such claims. One source told us: "There is a growing narrative that Anne Hathaway's look is unnatural, but people forget the discipline and resources that go into maintaining that level of fitness and skincare. Jumping to surgery rumors says more about public expectations than reality." Hathaway addressed the topic of beauty in her recent People interview, offering a philosophical take. She said: "A filmmaker once told me this: 'Beauty can contain within it ugliness as long as it contains truth.' So for me beauty always falls along those lines."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Anne Hathaway consistently denies undergoing cosmetic procedures.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources familiar with the interview suggested her comments were intended to counteract the fixation on her appearance. One insider said: "Anne Hathaway is very aware of how these conversations spiral. Her focus is on authenticity, not perfection, even if that message gets lost in the noise." The actress also credited her fitness regimen for her appearance, singling out her trainer Monique Eastwood. She said: "I love working out with Monique Eastwood. She's a genius. She's a former ballerina, so she's put together ballet, HIIT, Pilates, yoga." A source in the wellness industry added: "What Anne Hathaway is describing is an elite, highly structured approach to fitness. It's not surprising she looks the way she does given that level of commitment." Hathaway, who shares two sons, Jonathan, 10, and Jack, six, with her husband, Adam Shulman, 45, also spoke about family life, emphasizing her sense of gratitude.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Anne Hathaway's trainer is Monique Eastwood.

Article continues below advertisement

She said: "I know that not everybody who wants to be a parent gets to be. I'm just blown away by how fortunate I am." Hathaway also praised Shulman's support, adding: "I'm so lucky that he's my partner that I spend my life with." Despite her openness on personal matters, Hathaway has drawn firm boundaries around speculation about her body. In a previous interview, she declined to discuss medical information and has described enquiries about possible cosmetic procedures as "an extremely intimate question."

Article continues below advertisement

She has also historically rejected Botox, explaining in 2010 that she preferred her face to "reflect a personality." Nevertheless, the conversation around her youthful looks has persisted, particularly after her red-carpet appearances in late 2025 prompted claims of subtle "tweakments." A source close to the actress insisted: "Labeling Anne as addicted to surgery is not only unfounded but unfair. Anne has never confirmed any procedures, and framing it this way risks reinforcing harmful stereotypes about women in Hollywood."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Anne Hathaway herself has acknowledged the pressures of aging in the public eye.