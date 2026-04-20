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Anne Hathaway 'Didn't Like' Being Asked 'How Much Weight Did You Have to Lose' to Wear Skintight Catsuit in 'The Dark Knight Rises'

Photo of Anne Hathaway
Source: mega;@warnerbros/youtube

Anne Hathaway was disappointed that people were more focused on her body than her stunt work in 'The Dark Knight Rises.'

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April 20 2026, Published 11:11 a.m. ET

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Anne Hathaway worked her butt off to be able to perform some of her own stunts as Catwoman in 2012's The Dark Knight Rises, which is why she was offended when so many fans and critics only focused on how her body looked in the skintight catsuit.

The actress recalled how she felt about the situation in a new interview published Monday, April 20.

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Anne Hathaway Did Her Own Stunts for 'The Dark Knight Rises'

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Photo of Anne Hathaway was more focused on getting 'strong' than losing weight to play Catwoman.
Source: @warnerbros/youtube

Anne Hathaway was more focused on getting 'strong' than losing weight to play Catwoman.

When asked if she was bothered by the attention on her body and outfit, she replied, "Only when people associate it with, 'How much weight did you have to lose to get into the catsuit?'"

"I felt protective about it because [director Christopher Nolan] specifically sat me down and said, 'I don’t care about you losing weight, but I want you to be able to do all your own stunts,'" the mother-of-two, 43, recalled.

"So I didn’t like that the way into the question was, 'How much weight did you have to lose?' And not, 'How strong did you have to get in order to play that part?'" explained Hathaway.

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Anne Hathaway Works Out With a Personal Trainer

Photo of Director Christopher Nolan told the actress he didn't care about weight loss.
Source: mega

Director Christopher Nolan told the actress he didn't care about weight loss.

The brunette beauty added that training for the movie required "a lot of practice on a very high platform."

These days, she enjoys working out with her personal trainer Monique Eastwood.

"She’s a genius. She’s a former ballerina, so she’s put together ballet, HIIT, Pilates, yoga. And I’m really lucky I get to have private sessions with her," the Oscar winner gushed to People. "We’ve been working together for over four years, and she’s just kind of changed everything and made it better."

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Anne Hathaway Gave Birth to 2 Kids

Photo of The star said she feels 'lucky' to be a parent.
Source: mega

The star said she feels 'lucky' to be a parent.

Hathaway is grateful for her body at any size, especially since it helped her welcome two sons with husband Adam Shulman, 45.

"I just feel very lucky. I know that not everybody who wants to be a parent gets to be," the Devil Wears Prada star said. "I’m just blown away by how fortunate I am. It went really well for me twice, and that’s really lucky."

Photo of Anne Hathaway and husband Adam Shulman share two sons.
Source: mega

Anne Hathaway and husband Adam Shulman share two sons.

The actress joked that being a boy mom has "informed my fashion."

"I have to always be able to go from a serious business meeting to, like, a basketball court. You have to be able to play pickup basketball at any point, in any outfit," Hathaway noted. "So [I tell myself]: When you get dressed in the morning, dress wisely because you 100 percent are going to have a projectile thrown at you probably by the end of breakfast."

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