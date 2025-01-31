Buzzworthy Roles: Celebrities Who Shaved Their Heads for Iconic Films
Natalie Portman – 'V for Vendetta'
There was no room for error — Natalie Portman has her mane removed in the movie … and she said having a bare pate was the easy part, adding that shaving "was a one-shot deal, and that was the most stressful thing about the experience."
Tom Cruise – 'Minority Report'
Known for doing his own dangerous stunts, Tom Cruise's naked noggin was just another day at the office. "After all, at any age you can pull a muscle and that’s just a real pain. I finished Vanilla Sky, shaved my head, and began work on Minority Report the next day."
Anne Hathaway – 'Les Misérables'
Anne Hathaway was truly a miserable one and cried after her hair was hacked off with a knife to portray a prostitute in the classic film. In the end, Hathaway admitted, "It was totally worth it" for the flick — and she auctioned off her tresses for charity.
Charlize Theron – 'Mad Max: Fury Road'
After trying various styles to play a futuristic bada--, Charlize Theron herself suggested going bald as a baby’s backside, grabbed some clippers, did the job herself and shared on social media! Her cue ball look was "very freeing."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Cate Blanchett – 'Heaven'
Shaving her scalp for a role is nothing new for Cate Blanchett, who revealed, "When I was at school, I used to shave my hair really close. It was like a Victorian schoolboy haircut. It was just so easy."
Matt Damon – 'Elysium'
Cropping his cranium to play a future criminal was drilled — and drummed — into his head! Matt Damon put his chrome dome in the lap of his 10-year-old daughter "and let her bang away as long as she wanted. She thought that was the funniest thing."
Sigourney Weaver – 'Alien 3'
Sigourney Weaver wanted more cold hard cash to have her scalp clipped clean! When pitched the vulnerability of bald Ripley, Weaver recalled, "I liked that. All I said was, ‘Well, if I shave my head, then my price goes up.’ Everyone laughed nervously. I didn’t get another dime!"
Demi Moore – 'G.I. Jane'
There’s no "semi" for Demi Moore — she trained like a soldier and sheared her strands for her role as a gutsy recruit. But she admitted she wouldn’t go bald for another role because "I don’t have anything to prove. If they really need my hair different, they can give me a wig."