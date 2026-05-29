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Who Is Anne Hathaway Married to? Inside Her Marriage to Adam Shulman and Their Family Life With 2 Children

anne hathaway family life husband children
Source: MEGA

Anne Hathaway and her husband, Adam Shulman, have been married since 2012.

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May 29 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

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Anne Hathaway Met Adam Shulman in 2008

anne hathaway family life husband children
Source: MEGA

Anne Hathaway reportedly fell for Adam Shulman at first sight.

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Anne Hathaway and her husband, Adam Shulman, are notably private about their relationship.

The couple first met through mutual friends at the 2008 Palm Springs Film Festival. At the time, the Mother Mary actress reportedly told a friend she was "going to marry that man."

"I knew from the second I met him that he was the love of my life," she said of Shulman in an interview with Harper's Bazaar U.K.

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Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman Got Engaged After 3 Years of Dating

anne hathaway family life husband children
Source: MEGA

Adam Shulman designed Anne Hathaway's engagement ring.

After three years of dating, Shulman popped the question to Hathaway with a stunning emerald-cut engagement ring he personally designed.

Greg Kwiat, the owner of the diamond jewelry company Kwiat that created the diamond-studded band, told People, "He had a very strong vision for what he knew Anne would love."

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Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman Tied the Knot in 2012

anne hathaway family life husband children
Source: MEGA

Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman have been married for more than a decade.

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Hathaway and Shulman got married in front of 150 guests in a low-key wedding ceremony at a private home in Big Sur, Calif., on September 29, 2012.

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Anne Hathaway Has Frequently Gushed About Adam Shulman

anne hathaway family life husband children
Source: MEGA

Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman produced a film together.

Although they have largely kept their relationship private, Hathaway has mentioned her husband in several interviews.

The Devil Wears Prada actress opened up about working with Shulman in Song One in 2014, noting, "People always say don't work with your spouse. But I loved working with him. He's really good at this, and he's a wonderful producer. And I feel like I actually learned a lot from him in the process."

While at the January 2019 premiere of Serenity, she said Shulman keeps her grounded.

"I thought I was doing a good job of keeping myself safe and in my life," she told People. "And then by the end, it had just taken over. I'm just really grateful I had my husband there to remind me where our life ended and where she began and helping to keep that clear for me."

She added, "It's one thing to have dreams. It's another thing to have somebody who helps you achieve them. I absolutely would not be able to have achieved what I've done without my husband."

Then, during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Hathaway revealed she and Shulman have matching tattoos.

"The idea is that individually we're whole but together we're more," she shared. "I don't expect him to complete me and he doesn't expect me to complete him. I'm my own person. He's his own person, and we choose to be together because we believe we make each other better."

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Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman Share 2 Children

anne hathaway family life husband children
Source: MEGA

Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman are parents to two children.

Hathaway and Shulman became first-time parents with the birth of their first son, Jonathan, on March 24, 2016.

They expanded their family when they welcomed their second child, Jack, in November 2019.

"It's actually made me a bit choosier because something really has to be so excellent to spend time away from them because they're so precious to me," Hathaway said of being a mom-of-two. "They're the most sacred part of my life by a long shot. And then when I do accept something, it puts greater pressure on me to make it worth the time that I've spent away from them."

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