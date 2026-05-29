Who Is Anne Hathaway Married to? Inside Her Marriage to Adam Shulman and Their Family Life With 2 Children

"I knew from the second I met him that he was the love of my life," she said of Shulman in an interview with Harper's Bazaar U.K .

The couple first met through mutual friends at the 2008 Palm Springs Film Festival. At the time, the Mother Mary actress reportedly told a friend she was "going to marry that man."

Greg Kwiat , the owner of the diamond jewelry company Kwiat that created the diamond-studded band, told People, "He had a very strong vision for what he knew Anne would love."

After three years of dating, Shulman popped the question to Hathaway with a stunning emerald-cut engagement ring he personally designed.

Hathaway and Shulman got married in front of 150 guests in a low-key wedding ceremony at a private home in Big Sur, Calif., on September 29, 2012.

Although they have largely kept their relationship private, Hathaway has mentioned her husband in several interviews.

The Devil Wears Prada actress opened up about working with Shulman in Song One in 2014, noting, "People always say don't work with your spouse. But I loved working with him. He's really good at this, and he's a wonderful producer. And I feel like I actually learned a lot from him in the process."

While at the January 2019 premiere of Serenity, she said Shulman keeps her grounded.

"I thought I was doing a good job of keeping myself safe and in my life," she told People. "And then by the end, it had just taken over. I'm just really grateful I had my husband there to remind me where our life ended and where she began and helping to keep that clear for me."

She added, "It's one thing to have dreams. It's another thing to have somebody who helps you achieve them. I absolutely would not be able to have achieved what I've done without my husband."

Then, during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Hathaway revealed she and Shulman have matching tattoos.

"The idea is that individually we're whole but together we're more," she shared. "I don't expect him to complete me and he doesn't expect me to complete him. I'm my own person. He's his own person, and we choose to be together because we believe we make each other better."