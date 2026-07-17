Adult Star Annie Knight Admits Mia Bailey's 'Huge Betrayal' Cut 'Deeply' Amid Fiancé Henry Brayshaw's 'Incredibly Fresh' Gambling Relapse

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Adult star Annie Knight shared how deeply hurt she was by former pal Mia Bailey's disloyalty, saying the ordeal unfolded during a vulnerable period in her relationship with fiancé Henry Brayshaw. "The betrayal from Mia affected me so deeply because I have a history of being betrayed by friends throughout my life," Knight, 29, told OK!. "Being in the industry that I'm in, it can be really hard to make genuine friends. I have a very small circle of people that I trust, and Mia was someone I had let into that circle."

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Annie Knight Spills on Mia Bailey's Betrayal

Source: @annieknight/Instagram; @miabailey/Instagram Annie Knight said Mia Bailey hurt her 'deeply.'

During the latest episode of Stan's Turned On: Dirty S--- Money, Knight was left devastated after learning one of her closest friends was allegedly speaking negatively behind her back. The content creator revealed Bailey's "betrayal" came at "one of the hardest times" in her life as her fiancé's "gambling addiction was still incredibly fresh."

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Annie Knight Plans to Be 'More Selective' With Her Friends

Source: MEGA Annie Knight considered Mia Bailey's actions a 'betrayal.'

"Then all of a sudden I was confronted with another huge betrayal from someone I considered one of my closest friends. It was one of those times where, when it rains, it pours," she explained. "This situation has absolutely changed the way I'll trust people in the future. Looking back, there were little comments and situations that gave me pause, but because I always want to see the best in people, I brushed them aside. I'll definitely be much more selective about who I let into my life."

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Annie Knight's Fiancé Spent $30,000 Gambling

Source: Annie Knight Annie Knight and Henry Brayshaw first met at pub in 2016.

Knight has been open about the toll Brayshaw's gambling addiction has taken on their relationship, admitting the bad habit nearly cost them their relationship after she discovered he lied about the extent of his debts. "I didn't find out all at once that he'd spent $30,000. I found out it was happening week after week. It would be one grand, two grand, then three grand, four grand. It just kept adding up," she recalled during the Stan series.

Annie Knight Didn't Think the Relationship Would Survive

Source: Annie Knight Annie Knight and Henry Brayshaw got engaged in March 2025.