Adult Star Annie Knight 'Proud' to Marry Fiancé Despite Admitting His $30,000 Gambling Addiction Nearly Ended Their Relationship

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Annie Knight is looking toward the future with fiancé Henry Brayshaw after one of the most difficult periods of their relationship. The adult star shared a heartfelt message on social media, saying she is "proud" to marry him, months after revealing his $30,000 gambling addiction almost ended their romance.

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Annie Knight Says She's Ready to Become His Wife

Source: @annieknight/Instagram The adult star said she is 'beyond proud' of Henry Brayshaw and 'incredibly excited' to become his wife.

Knight took to Instagram Stories to celebrate Brayshaw's progress as he gets sober. "I'm so beyond proud [of] you and incredibly excited to marry the man of my DREAMS," she wrote. "The past 100 days could not have been easy, but you made it look like a breeze, all while being the best partner a girl could ask for. I am so ready to walk down the aisle and become your wife."

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The $30,000 Secret That Nearly Ended Their Romance

Source: Annie Knight Annie Knight previously revealed Henry Brayshaw's $30,000 gambling addiction nearly ended their relationship.

In Stan's reality series Turned On: Dirty S--- Money, Knight revealed she discovered Brayshaw had secretly lost $30,000 through gambling over several weeks. "I didn't find out all at once that he'd spent $30,000. I found out it was happening week after week. It would be one grand, two grand, then three grand, four grand. It just kept adding up," she said. Knight explained the financial loss wasn't what hurt her the most, noting: "What really broke me wasn't even the money. It was finding out he'd been lying to me. That was the betrayal. That was the thing that pushed me over the edge and made me question whether our relationship could survive."

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'I Thought I Was Going to Lose Everything'

Source: Annie Knight Annie Knight said she spent 'the hardest week' of her life crying.

The revelation left Knight emotionally devastated. "I spent a full week crying from the minute I woke up until the minute I went to bed. I still had to film a TV show in between all of that, but it was honestly the hardest week of my life. I thought I was going to lose everything," she confessed.

The Lesson That Changed Everything

Source: Annie Knight The content creator said she learned 'you can't love someone to death' while supporting Henry Brayshaw through his addiction.