or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Annie Knight
OK LogoNEWS

Annie Knight Reveals How Fiancé Henry Brayshaw Overcame Jealousy Toward Her OnlyFans Career: 'We've Built Really Strong Boundaries'

image of Henry Brayshaw and Annie Knight
Source: Annie Knight

Annie Knight opened up about navigating jealousy with fiancé Henry Brayshaw.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 13 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Adult content creator Annie Knight opened up about the growing pains she and fiancé Henry Brayshaw faced as they navigated the realities of her OnlyFans career.

Although Brayshaw had known about Knight's work for years before they transitioned from longtime friends to romantic partners, she admitted everything changed once they fell in love.

Article continues below advertisement

Falling in Love Changed Everything

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Annie Knight admitted she once believed she'd never find lasting love.
Source: Annie Knight

Annie Knight admitted she once believed she'd never find lasting love.

Knight, 29, explained that before leaving the friend zone with Brayshaw, she had accepted the idea that a lasting relationship simply wasn't in the cards for her.

"Before Henry, I'd convinced myself I'd never find love. I threw myself into my career because I thought, 'Well, if I can't have a family, at least I can have this.' I even promised myself I'd never change my career for a partner," Knight explained in a new interview.

"But when I finally got the relationship I'd always dreamed of, I realized I had it all wrong. Love and the future you're building together are more important than money or career success," she expressed.

Article continues below advertisement

Henry Brayshaw Opened Up About His Jealousy

image of Henry Brayshaw eventually confessed he felt jealous after they started dating.
Source: Annie Knight

Henry Brayshaw eventually confessed he felt jealous after they started dating.

Despite their decade-long friendship, Knight admitted she was caught off guard when Brayshaw eventually confessed that he was struggling with feelings of jealousy.

"When Henry finally told me he was jealous, I was genuinely confused. We'd been best friends for ten years and he'd never been jealous before. Then he said, 'Yeah, but Annie, I'm in love with you now. It's completely different.' Looking back, it makes perfect sense," Knight revealed.

MORE ON:
Annie Knight

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Boundary That Changed Their Relationship

image of Annie Knight said clear boundaries have been key to their relationship.
Source: Annie Knight

Annie Knight said clear boundaries have been key to their relationship.

Knight credited one specific boundary for helping their romance thrive, explaining Brayshaw has never taken part in creating content for her OnlyFans account.

"One of the biggest reasons our relationship works is because Henry has always had really clear boundaries. He doesn't film my content, take my photos or help create my content in any way," she shared.

Knight added: "At first I found that frustrating, but now I'm so grateful he held that boundary because I can honestly picture all the unnecessary fights we would've had if he'd become involved in my work."

'There Isn't Much Room Left for Jealousy'

image of Annie Knight said jealousy is no longer an issue thanks to strong boundaries and communication.
Source: Annie Knight

Annie Knight said jealousy is no longer an issue thanks to strong boundaries and communication.

While jealousy was an issue early in their romance, Knight said it has since become a thing of the past.

"Honestly, I can't even remember the last time Henry was jealous. We've built really strong boundaries and we communicate constantly," she said. "Our love has just grown and grown, and when you have that level of trust and security, there really isn't much room left for jealousy."

The pair got engaged in March 2025 after dating for a week.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.