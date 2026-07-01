Adult Star Annie Knight Reveals Fiancé's $30,000 Gambling Addiction Nearly Ended Their Relationship: 'I Thought I Was Going to Lose Everything'

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Annie Knight has revealed one of the most difficult chapters of her relationship with fiancé Henry Brayshaw, admitting his gambling addiction nearly brought their romance to an end. The adult star shared the emotional ordeal in Stan's new reality series Turned On: Dirty S--- Money, opening up about the heartbreak of discovering he had secretly relapsed and lied about the extent of his gambling.

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The Secret Gambling Habit That Changed Everything

Source: Annie Knight The adult star said discovering Henry Brayshaw's lies was more painful than the $30,000 he lost gambling.

Knight explained that she didn't learn about Brayshaw's gambling losses all at once. Instead, she discovered the money had been disappearing over several weeks as the amount continued to grow. "I didn't find out all at once that he'd spent $30,000. I found out it was happening week after week. It would be one grand, two grand, then three grand, four grand. It just kept adding up," she recalled. Despite the mounting financial losses, Knight said the money itself wasn't what hurt the most. "What really broke me wasn't even the money. It was finding out he'd been lying to me. That was the betrayal. That was the thing that pushed me over the edge and made me question whether our relationship could survive."

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'The Hardest Week of My Life'

Source: Annie Knight Annie Knight admitted she spent a week crying while filming Turned On: Dirty S--- Money.

The revelation took an enormous emotional toll on Knight, who said she was forced to continue filming her reality series while privately dealing with the fallout. "I spent a full week crying from the minute I woke up until the minute I went to bed. I still had to film a TV show in between all of that, but it was honestly the hardest week of my life. I thought I was going to lose everything." She also revealed that Brayshaw's shame over his relapse led her to keep the situation to herself instead of seeking support. "For so long, I carried the burden by myself because Henry was ashamed that he'd relapsed. Looking back now, if it ever happened again, I wouldn't do that. I'd ask for help immediately."

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'You Can't Love Someone to Death'

Source: Annie Knight Annie Knight said she realized 'you can't love someone to death' while supporting her fiancé through addiction.

While reflecting on the experience, Knight said one piece of advice permanently changed the way she viewed addiction and relationships. "Someone said something to me that I'll never forget: 'You can't love someone to death.' That hit me so hard because I'd loved Henry with everything I had, but I realized my love wasn't going to save him. I wasn't going to fix his addiction just by loving him more." She stressed that addiction had changed the man she knew rather than defining who he truly was. "The most difficult part about loving someone with an addiction is that they are not their addiction. Who Henry is at his core is such a beautiful, loving, kind, and trustworthy person. Addiction changes people. It turns them into someone they're not," Knight said.

Putting Herself First

Source: Annie Knight The reality star said the experience taught her to put herself first while loving someone struggling with addiction.