Annie Knight's Fiancé Henry Brayshaw Stands Up for OnlyFans Star: 'She's a Beautiful Person'

Article continues below advertisement

Henry Brayshaw, fiancé of Australian OnlyFans star Annie Knight, is taking a stand against the trolls sliding into his DMs. “So, I thought I’d share a version of what I get a lot of. I used to not respond but I think this is a good example of what I’ve been trying to do recently and the results have proven productive for me,” Brayshaw revealed in an Instagram Story on Saturday, December 6.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @anniekknight/Instagram Henry Brayshaw and Annie Knight got engaged in March 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

He expressed his goal to educate others about the world he and Knight inhabit. “I hope just educating the public in a world that I live in, that Annie lives in, you can see how the conversation with this guy who reached out to me on Instagram started very hot and heavy and ended up in a really good, just discussion about the industry that Annie works in and how I do and cope with the complexities involved. So, I hope you guys, if you’re interested, find it informational at the very least because I think this is how I’m going to start doing it from now on.”

Article continues below advertisement

In a follow-up story, Brayshaw displayed a screenshot of a direct message from a user who harshly criticized him: “You’re a failure of a man, you should be ashamed. … Why would you let your gf do that?” Brayshaw quickly set the record straight, clarifying that Knight, 28, is his fiancé. “Even worse,” replied the user.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @henry.brayshaw/Instagram Henry Brayshaw responded to critics sliding into his DMs.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfazed, Brayshaw defended Knight emphatically. “It’s her job brother! [It] has been for a long time. Not judging anyone by what they do for work. She’s a beautiful person and my oldest greatest friend. Fiercely loyal and would do anything for me. [It’s] hard to find someone like that mate! I hope you do someday. You’ll be a lucky man. If that makes me a failure mate — I’ll take it any day of the week.” The user pressed further, questioning Brayshaw’s feelings about other men being with Knight, insisting he should be “protecting her.” Brayshaw reassured him that Knight has a “full team of support around her.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“It’s a very professional operation and once you understand the levels of safety and care within the industry it’s quite comforting,” he added. “I understand how it can look from anyone who doesn’t understand the industry … but if you take the time to understand it’s easier to understand. Just like anything in life.” While the user insisted Knight “should be [Brayshaw’s] whole life,” he countered with confidence, noting, “She comes home to me.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @anniekknight/Instagram Annie Knight joined OnlyFans in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Brayshaw continued, “She’s saved my life more times than I care to admit. I’m her rock — we are an amazing team. We have made a beautiful life for each other and couldn’t be happier. That’s all you chase in life isn’t it? I respect your opinion Ben. Thanks for reaching out.” The exchange ended positively, with the user responding, “Respect it brother enjoy your weekend.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @anniekknight/Instagram Hnery Brayshaw supports Annie Knight’s career.

Article continues below advertisement

Knight, who got engaged to Brayshaw earlier this year, made headlines for her jaw-dropping May stunt in which she claimed to have slept with 582 men in just six hours. Even though Brayshaw wasn’t present for the event, he supported her from the sidelines. “He was actually at work the day of the event, but he called me in the morning, wished me luck, said, ‘Make us proud. Have fun. Be safe,’” Knight shared with Us Weekly. “And then called me the night of and was like, ‘How was it?’ And I told him all about it.”