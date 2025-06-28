Anthony Bourdain Biopic 'Tony': Cast, Plot & More

After the casting announcement, PETA revealed it had sent a letter to the producers, requesting them to use vegan foods and props in the biopic.

"It's no secret that Bourdain was far from vegan, and in fact, many animals all over the world died for his culinary pursuits. We hope, however, that his biopic will not insist on such carnage, and instead, we urge you to use vegan foods and props for any scenes that call for animal flesh. In fact, we'll foot the bill to make it happen," read part of the letter from PETA Director of Animals in Film and Television Lauren Thomasson.

She added, "Statements later in life alluded to Bourdain regretting not recognizing or considering the suffering that animals endure when raised and killed for food. In an interview, when asked if he believed animals were sentient, he said, 'I think pain is … pain. If you don't respond to that, there's something seriously wrong with you.' Surely, he wouldn't want a biopic in his honor to engage in practices he may have later regarded as ignoble."

Tony creators have yet to respond to the letter.