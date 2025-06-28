Anthony Bourdain Biopic 'Tony': Cast, Plot & More
What Is Anthony Bourdain Biopic 'Tony' About?
Anthony Bourdain's life and legacy will be explored in the upcoming biopic, Tony.
While the logline remains under wraps, sources told Deadline the film will follow a young Bourdain during a life-changing summer in Provincetown, Mass., in 1976.
Who Is in the Cast of 'Tony'?
Following his notable appearance in The Holdovers, Dominic Sessa officially signed on to portray a young Bourdain in Tony. He will star alongside Antonio Banderas, though the role of the Spanish actor has not yet been revealed.
Who Is Behind 'Tony'?
Operation Avalanche and Blackberry filmmaker Matt Johnson will direct the script written by Todd Bartels and Lou Howe. A24 will co-finance the film.
The entertainment company will also co-produce with director Johnson and Matthew Miller via Zapruder Films, as well as with Tim and Trevor White under the Star Thrower banner.
Kimberly Witherspoon, who represents Bourdain's estate, will executive produce with Bartels, Howe, Chris Stinson, Emily Rose and Amy Green.
Will 'Tony' Be Co-Financed by PETA?
After the casting announcement, PETA revealed it had sent a letter to the producers, requesting them to use vegan foods and props in the biopic.
"It's no secret that Bourdain was far from vegan, and in fact, many animals all over the world died for his culinary pursuits. We hope, however, that his biopic will not insist on such carnage, and instead, we urge you to use vegan foods and props for any scenes that call for animal flesh. In fact, we'll foot the bill to make it happen," read part of the letter from PETA Director of Animals in Film and Television Lauren Thomasson.
She added, "Statements later in life alluded to Bourdain regretting not recognizing or considering the suffering that animals endure when raised and killed for food. In an interview, when asked if he believed animals were sentient, he said, 'I think pain is … pain. If you don't respond to that, there's something seriously wrong with you.' Surely, he wouldn't want a biopic in his honor to engage in practices he may have later regarded as ignoble."
Tony creators have yet to respond to the letter.
When Will Anthony Bourdain Biopic 'Tony' Be Released?
No release date has been confirmed for Tony yet, but production is set to begin in early May.