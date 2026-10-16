Anthony Scaramucci Jokes About Katie Zacharia's Firing After Less Than a Week on the Job: 'Records Are Made to Be Broken'

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Anthony Scaramucci, no longer the holder of one of the most infamous records in the history of the American government, is having a bit of fun at the expense of fired Press Secretary Katie Zacharia. After Zacharia shattered Scaramucci's record by getting fired after a mere five days in her position, the 62-year-old former White House Communications Director posted, "Records are made to be broken. But I take no pleasure in other people's pain."

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Katie Lasted Half a Scaramucci

Source: MEGA Trump teased that Zacharia would be fired minutes before the news broke.

Zacharia, 41, was reportedly fired on October 16 after one week as press secretary, which was marred by her disastrous press conference and a scandal surrounding her credentials as a lawyer. The White House is yet to confirm reporting from The New York Times and Fox News at the time of publication, but President Donald Trump appeared to lay the groundwork for Zacharia's ouster minutes before the news broke, telling reporters he was going to encourage Zacharia to "reconsider" taking the position. Her brief stint in office breaks the record for shortest time in a government position once held by Scaramucci, who served as White House Comms Director for 11 days in 2017.

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Scaramucci Joked About Her Tenure

Source: MEGA Anthony Scaramucci joked about Zacharia's prospects.

Scaramucci claimed he takes "no pleasure in other people's pain" despite the dig. After Zacharia's brutal lone press conference — during which she accidentally referred to President Trump as her "husband" and struggled to read her prepared notes — Scaramucci posted, "The clock is running. Thus far 1/11th of a Scaramucci." The former Comms Director was referencing a long-running joke that a period of 11 days would be referred to as a "Scaramucci" in honor of his firing. He also played into jokes comparing Zacharia's tenure to that of former British Prime Minister Liz Truss, whose stint as PM was predicted to be so short that internet jokesters wondered if her tenure would outlast a rotting head of lettuce.

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He Insisted He Wishes Zacharia Well

Source: MEGA Scaramucci lasted 11 days as White House Comms Director in 2017.

However, Scaramucci did insist he wanted to see Zacharia succeed in the job. "I wish her well. The administration is an abomination but I don’t wish for her demise," he said in one post. "I don’t want to see her fired. However that is a job where you have to lie. So there is that." In another message, posted just hours before news of her firing dropped, he wrote, "I want her to succeed. Not liking the president’s policies or politics is one thing but I wish people well." After the news broke, he gave her a kind social media sendoff reading, "Dear @katiezacharia — speaking as the world's leading expert on short White House tenures: turn off the news and go enjoy your family. In time you’ll realize that the Universe did you a major favor."

Scaramucci Used the Increased Attention to Promote a New Book

Source: MEGA Scaramucci coincidentally published a book just three weeks before the Zacharia fiasco.