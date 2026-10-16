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Katie Zacharia Fired After Less Than a Week as Donald Trump's Press Secretary: Report

Katie Zacharia.
Source: MEGA

Katie Zacharia has been fired, according to a report.

Oct. 16 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

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Katie Zacharia is out as White House press secretary after a mere five tumultuous days on the job, according to a report.

On October 16, just minutes after President Donald Trump claimed to reporters he told Zacharia the gig "wasn't for her," The New York Times reported that Zacharia had been fired.

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Source: @ATRUPAR / X

Trump said he told Zacharia to 'reconsider' the job.

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Trump Says He Told Her to 'Reconsider' Keeping Job

Photo of Trump teased the news minutes before it broke.
Source: MEGA

Trump teased the news minutes before it broke.

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Katie Zacharia

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Trump intimated Zacharia was on her way out in a Friday press gaggle, telling reporters he told Zacharia, "You don't have to do this, if you don't want."

"Katie has been treated very badly by the media. Very very badly. Very unfair," Trump complained about his hand-picked 41-year-old press secretary. "I just asked her, 'Is this for you?' And she's a nice person. I'm going to let her make that decision."

He also implied the grilling she was given by Fox News was behind the decision.

"Sean Hannity was a little bit tough," he said. "Katie is off to a start that the news has been so nasty to her. I told her, 'Honestly, if I were you, I would reconsider.' Maybe it's not for her."

Zacharia's brief, disastrous run as press secretary was marred by a single embarrassing introductory press conference and questions over whether she'd misrepresented herself as a lawyer despite having never passed the bar exam.

She was widely criticized by commenters in the media, on social media, and in the White House in her only week on the job.

This is a developing story...

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