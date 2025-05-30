Anthony Weiner Reveals What Caused His Sexting Addiction on 'The View': 'I'm Gratefully in Recovery'

"You call yourself a s-- addict," Sara Haines, 47, noted. "So if sexting is your drug of choice so to speak, have you been able to stay clean?"

"Well, here's what I've come to believe. That period [of his scandal], I had no idea what I was doing," stated the 60-year-old, who pled guilty in 2017.

"I had dozens and dozens and dozens of people I was interacting with," Weiner explained, revealing that in total, he realized he "involved" himself with 84 people.

"One of them turned out to be — to my detriment — not of age," he acknowledged, clarifying he was "not sexting with" 84 individuals but "engaging with" them on everything from politics to how to fix a car.