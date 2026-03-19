Anti-Trump Oscars Billboards Took Over Sunset Boulevard Ahead of 98th Annual Academy Awards

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Hours before Hollywood’s biggest night began, a different kind of premiere quietly unfolded along Sunset Boulevard — one that had nothing to do with red carpets or acceptance speeches. In the lead-up to the 2026 Academy Awards, a series of guerrilla-style billboards appeared across Los Angeles, reimagining a Best Picture-winning film as a pointed political critique of President Donald Trump and the ongoing U.S.–Israeli war with Iran. Designed to mimic a glossy movie campaign, the posters blurred the line between entertainment marketing and protest, inserting politics directly into the visual language of awards season.

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A Hollywood Spoof With a Political Message

Source: MEGA Activists parodied a Best Picture campaign with Donald Trump imagery.

The billboards, created by activist group Everyone Hates Elon, borrowed heavily from the aesthetic of One Battle After Another, the film that ultimately took home Best Picture. But instead of actor Leonardo DiCaprio, the posters featured images of Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and scenes of destruction from conflict zones. The faux credits read: “Starring: Donald Trump, J.D. Vance, Pete Hegseth, Benjamin Netanyahu. From the directors of the Gaza genocide,” while satirical elements included a fake review attributed to Jeffrey Epstein reading, “A great distraction,” alongside a fabricated five-star rating from Palantir.

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Timing the Oscars Spotlight

Source: MEGA The posters linked awards season to global conflict.

The placement of the billboards was no coincidence. Installed without permission across Hollywood just hours before the Oscars, the campaign was designed to intersect with one of the most visible nights in entertainment. “And the Academy Award goes to…. Donald Trump for acting like he wouldn’t start costly foreign wars that kill innocent people,” the group wrote on Instagram, claiming credit for the stunt. By adopting the visual language of film promotion, the campaign positioned itself as an unofficial extension of Oscars discourse — turning movie posters into political commentary and leveraging the cultural attention surrounding the ceremony.

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A Pattern of High-Profile Activism

Source: @everyonehateselon_/INSTAGRAM The group also protested Jeff Bezos in a previous campaign.

Everyone Hates Elon, a British activist collective, has built a reputation for attention-grabbing public installations targeting powerful figures. In a previous campaign, the group protested Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Venice wedding festivities by blanketing the Piazza San Marco with a large image of the billionaire’s face and the caption, “If you can rent Venice for your wedding then you can pay more tax.” The group also deployed provocative visuals ahead of Trump’s U.K. visit, including a display near Windsor Castle linking the former president to Jeffrey Epstein. The Sunset Boulevard billboards follow a similar strategy: high-visibility placements, pop culture references and a willingness to provoke reaction.

When Entertainment and Politics Collide

Source: MEGA Politics spilled into Oscars night beyond the theater.