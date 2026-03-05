'SNL' Reacts to U.S.–Israel Strikes on Iran: 'Happy World War III to All Who Celebrate'

Article continues below advertisement

When news broke in the early hours of Saturday that the U.S. and Israel had launched strikes on Iran — with Iran retaliating against neighboring countries hosting U.S. bases — late-night comedians pivoted fast. By Saturday night, punchlines were flying almost as quickly as missiles.

Article continues below advertisement

'SNL' Goes Straight for World War III

Source: @jajcenter/INSTAGRAM James Austin Johnson opened the show with his Donald Trump impersonation.

Saturday Night Live opened with James Austin Johnson’s Trump beaming, “Happy World War III to all who celebrate!” Johnson’s Trump claimed he launched the attack because he and his “Board of Peace decided that we were bored of peace,” and needed help “distracting from the Epstein files.” Addressing his prior campaign promise, he added, “I know on the campaign trail I promised no new foreign wars. But listen: Wars, plural, right? I'm allowed to do one.” In a meta twist, he joked the timing was designed to sabotage SNL writers: the strike happened “to cause immeasurable fear, rage and chaos in the SNL writer's room.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Colin Jost mocked Donald Trump by teasing he might not win the peace prize.

Later on “Weekend Update,” Colin Jost dug up a 2011 clip of Trump criticizing President Obama: “Our president will start a war with Iran because he has absolutely no ability to negotiate. He’s weak and he’s ineffective.” Jost deadpanned, “See, now that’s the Trump I voted for.” Jost also quipped, “I’m starting to worry that President Trump might not win that Peace Prize.” Michael Che zeroed in on Israel’s role: “Detractors on CNN are saying that Trump had no authorization for this war. But he actually did: Netanyahu said it was OK,” referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “I can’t believe our leader could just attack Iran with no vote, no permission from Congress or anything. I mean, what is this, Iran?”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Seth Meyers: 'Operation Midnight Love Tap'

Source: MEGA Seth Meyers sarcastically said U.S. attacks might be another case of ‘Operation Midnight Love Tap.’

On Thursday, February 26, Seth Meyers was already sharpening his knives as tensions escalated and the threat of war loomed. Responding to Trump’s criticism of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal — “Never in my life have I seen any transaction so incompetently negotiated as our deal with Iran” — Meyers shot back: “Your companies went bankrupt six times.” Referencing reports that U.S. strikes on Iran in June 2025, dubbed “Operation Midnight Hammer,” had only set the country’s nuclear efforts back six months, Meyers scoffed: “All that for six months? Are you sure it wasn’t ‘Operation Midnight Love Tap’?”

Stephen Colbert: 'Can We Put a Pin in War?'

Source: MEGA Stephen Colbert joked, 'America is not preparing for war. America is going with some friends to see 'Scream 7.'’