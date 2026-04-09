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Anti-Vaxxer RFK Jr. Criticized for Launching Health-Focused Podcast: 'Who Would Listen to This Man?'

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Source: @SecKennedy/x

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was blasted online after announcing he's launching a podcast where he'll interview 'critical thinkers and independent doctors.'

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April 9 2026, Published 5:41 p.m. ET

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Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is launching a podcast — much to the dismay of his legions of critics.

The controversial politician made the announcement by sharing a short clip on Wednesday, April 8, via social media, captioning the upload, "Coming soon — 'The Secretary Kennedy Podcast.'"

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'The Secretary Kennedy Podcast' Is Coming Soon

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Source: @SecKennedy/x

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is launching his own podcast.

"For decades now, Americans have been told that we should trust the system, but our children are sicker, chronic disease is exploding and the answers that we've been given aren't working," the politician said in the introduction video. "Many of us have come to the conclusion that the government actually lies to us."

"This podcast is about telling the truth, especially when it's uncomfortable," the anti-vaccine advocate declared.

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RFK Jr. Will Interview 'Independent Doctors and Respected Scientists'

Photo of The politician said his podcast 'is about telling the truth, especially when it's uncomfortable.'
Source: mega

The politician said his podcast 'is about telling the truth, especially when it's uncomfortable.'

Episodes will feature interviews with "critical thinkers, independent doctors, respected scientists and leaders in medical innovation and research."

"I'm going to ask the questions and lift the taboos and expose the hypocrisy and the conflicts and the corruption," he added.

The video promo also showed what appeared to be his recording studio.

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'He's Done Nothing to Improve Health in This Country'

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Photo of People mocked RFK Jr.'s new project given that he has a shaky voice.
Source: mega

People mocked RFK Jr.'s new project given that he has a shaky voice.

Social media users were quick to bash the project, with some claiming he should be focused on things that can actually help the country.

"It's been over a year & RFK Jr. has done nothing to improve health in this country. So what does he choose to do next? Become a podcast bro. 🤦‍♂️," one person wrote on X, while another penned, "Anything but actual work. Am I right?"

A third critic listed some of his questionable health views and asked, "Who would want to listen to this man?"

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Critics Mocked RFK Jr.'s Voice

Photo of A premiere date wasn't announced for 'The Secretary Kennedy Podcast.'
Source: mega

A premiere date wasn't announced for 'The Secretary Kennedy Podcast.'

Others poked fun at his raspy voice, as he suffers from a neurological disorder called spasmodic dysphonia that affects his speech.

"If like me you’re eagerly waiting to listen to the RFK Jr. podcast, you could also try listening to the sound of a bag of nails in a blender to provide similar levels of audibility one educational value," one person joked, while another said, "Was just thinking that what RFK Jr needs is a medium that really highlights his voice."

"Only guy whose voice would improve with a tracheotomy," a third quipped.

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Photo of RKF Jr. is outspoken about his anti-vaccine stance.
Source: mega

RKF Jr. is outspoken about his anti-vaccine stance.

Kennedy was appointed his position by Donald Trump when he took over the Oval Office for his second term in 2025.

Countless Americans criticized the pick given his lack of a medical background.

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