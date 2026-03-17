Politics RFK Jr.'s Changes to Childhood Vaccine Schedule Shut Down by Federal Judge, Slammed as 'Unsupported and Unscientific' Source: mega The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has faced backlash for his moves to alter vaccine policy. Allie Fasanella March 17 2026, Published 4:01 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s attempt to change vaccine policies, including reducing the recommended childhood immunizations, was squashed by a federal judge. The ruling on Monday, March 16 comes after the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and other medical groups filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), alleging Kennedy's agenda, which also included an overhaul of a vaccine advisory committee, violated violated federal law.

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'A Historic and Welcome Outcome for Children'

Source: mega The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and other medical groups filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

In January, RFK Jr., 72, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) decided that all babies no longer needed vaccines against hepatitis A, hepatitis B, RSV, dengue and two types of bacterial meningitis. The APP, which originally brought the lawsuit against the HHS in July 2025, called the ruling "a historic and welcome outcome for children, communities, and pediatricians everywhere" in an official statement on Monday. It read, "When Secretary Kennedy made unsupported and unscientific changes to pediatric immunization recommendations last year, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) was mission-bound to step up and push back against these dangerous actions that have sown chaos and confusion for parents and pediatricians across the country."

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'Ruining Public Health With His Baseless Skepticism'

Source: mega Mandy Moore was just one who bashed the vote against the hepatitis B vaccine.

"This decision effectively means that a science-based process for developing immunization recommendations is not to be trifled with," it continued. "And represents a critical step to restoring scientific decision-making to federal vaccine policy that has kept children healthy for years." In December 2025, OK! reported on Mandy Moore's response to news that a CDC panel voted against the long-established recommendation that newborns receive the hepatitis B vaccine. The actress, 41, slammed the decision, writing on Instagram, "So grateful I had my babies before this buffoon was ruining public health with his baseless skepticism. How dangerous."

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'Endangering the Health of the Nation'

Source: mega U.S. Surgeons General wrote a letter in October 2025 warning that RFK Jr. is 'endangering the health of the nation.'

Just two months prior, six former U.S. Surgeons General warned in a letter published by The Washington Post that Kennedy’s actions "are endangering the health of the nation." "The profound, immediate and unprecedented threat that Kennedy’s policies and positions pose to the nation’s health cannot be ignored," the letter read. "Over recent months, we have watched with increasing alarm as the foundations of our nation’s public health system have been undermined," it went on. "Science and expertise have taken a back seat to ideology and misinformation. Morale has plummeted in our health agencies, and talent is fleeing at a time when we face rising threats — from resurgent infectious diseases to worsening chronic illnesses."

RFK Jr.'s Wife Cheryl Hines Defended Him Against Criticism

Source: mega RFK Jr.'s wife, Cheryl Hines, hit back at criticism he's faced on Joe Rogan's podcast in February.