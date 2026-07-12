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Every Year After's Shocking Cliffhanger: Questions Arise About Season 2

cover photo of 'Ever Year After'
Source: Every Year After/Prime Video

'The Every Year After' cast teased possible storylines for Season 2 after the dramatic cliffhanger.

July 12 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

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Following the dramatic conclusion of Every Year After, questions arise about the future direction of the series. The show ended with a cliffhanger that left viewers eager for answers.

Aurora Perrineau, who plays Chantal, stated, “I think that’s really that’s up to Amy [B. Harris] and Carley [Fortune]. I think whatever the fans of the show end up wanting is really what should be.”

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image of Aurora Perrineau said the future of 'Every Year After' depends on creators Amy B. Harris and Carley Fortune.
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Aurora Perrineau said the future of 'Every Year After' depends on creators Amy B. Harris and Carley Fortune.

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The narrative unfolds through dual timelines, focusing on Percy (Sadie Soverall) as she returns to Barry’s Bay after the loss of her ex-boyfriend Sam’s (Matt Cornett) mother. This return forces Percy to confront her complex feelings for Sam and the aftermath of their breakup, which also involves Sam’s brother, Charlie (Michael Bradway).

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image of The first season follows Percy, played by Sadie Soverall, as she returns to Barry's Bay.
Source: MEGA

The first season follows Percy, played by Sadie Soverall, as she returns to Barry's Bay.

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In addition to the main storyline, the friendship between Chantal and Jordie (Joseph Chiu) develops into a budding romance.

Chiu expressed interest in exploring Chantal’s background further, stating, “I would love to see Chantal’s backstory of how she became the hard-headed lawyer that she is.”

He also mentioned discussions with Harris regarding his character, Jordie, and his family dynamics.

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image of Joseph Chiu expressed interest in exploring Jordie's family background.
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Joseph Chiu expressed interest in exploring Jordie's family background.

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Perrineau echoed this sentiment, suggesting that future episodes could provide deeper character development.

“I think people’s characters would be way more fleshed out in the following season,” she remarked.

The Season 1 finale leaves viewers wondering about Charlie’s fate, as he seemingly faces a health crisis after encountering a nostalgic photograph. This situation sets up a dramatic potential for the next season.

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image of Aurora Perrineau said a second season would allow viewers to learn more about the characters.
Source: MEGA

Aurora Perrineau said a second season would allow viewers to learn more about the characters.

Fortune, the author of Every Summer After on which the series is based, shared her thoughts on the future of the show.

“I would leave Amy to answer that. It’s my job to hold the books close; where I take my characters may be different from where Amy takes those characters," she said.

This statement leaves fans curious about possible new love interests, such as Charlie and Alice or Jordie and Chantal.

Every Year After is currently available for streaming on Prime Video, and audiences eagerly await the series’ next chapter.

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