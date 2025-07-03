10 Best New Shows of 2025 So Far: From 'Sirens' to 'The Bondsman' and More
Adolescence
Adolescence — which dropped on Netflix on March 13 — is about a 13-year-old who is arrested for the murder of a teenage girl in his school. Owen Cooper plays the role of the accused teenage murderer and stars alongside Stephen Graham, Ashley Walters, Erin Doherty, Faye Marsay, Christine Tremarco, Mark Stanley, Jo Hartley and Amélie Pease.
Long Bright River
Long Bright River is based on Liz Moore's 2020 book of the same name, which tells the story of Mickey Fitzpatrick, a police officer patrolling a Philadelphia neighborhood plagued by addiction and poverty.
Amanda Seyfried leads the cast, which includes Nicholas Pinnock, Ashleigh Cummings, Callum Vinson and John Doman.
The eight-episode series premiered on Peacock in March 2025.
Murderbot
Alexander Skarsgård stars as Murderbot in the eight-episode Apple TV+ series. It revolves around the titular character — a private security cyborg — who secretly acquires free will while performing dangerous missions.
Joining the lead star in the main cast are Noma Dumezweni, David Dastmalchian, Sabrina Wu, Akshay Khanna, Tamara Podemski and Tattiawna Jones.
Sirens
One of Netflix's biggest shows this year, Sirens introduces viewers to Devon (Meghann Fahy) as she "struggles to reconnect with her sister Simone (Milly Alcock) and navigate uber-wealthy waters, all the while trying to figure out what is so irresistible about this world and who on the island really holds the power."
The Netflix hit series, which is based on creator and showrunner Molly Smith Metzler's 2011 play Elemeno Pea, is set against the backdrop of a picturesque New England island during Labor Day weekend. It also stars Julianne Moore, Glenn Howerton, Bill Camp, Felix Solis and Kevin Bacon.
The Bondsman
Starring Bacon as Hub Halloran, The Bondsman keeps viewers on the edge of their seats as it explores the story of a bounty hunter who gets a second chance in life after being resurrected by the devil. He is then tasked with trapping and sending back demons, forcing him to confront the need to save his own soul.
In addition to Bacon, the cast includes Beth Grant, Jennifer Nettles, Damon Herriman, Maxwell Jenkins and Jolene Purdy.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Four Seasons
Netflix's The Four Seasons presents the friendship of three married couples that gets tested when one couple divorces. The split ultimately disrupts their long-standing tradition of regular weekend getaways.
The show, which was renewed for a second season following its premiere in May, stars Tina Fey, Will Forte, Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Marco Calvani and Erika Henningsen.
The Pitt
In January, Max dropped the medical drama series The Pitt, which follows the daily lives of healthcare professionals in a Pittsburgh hospital as they navigate personal and professional challenges during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Noah Wyle stars in the series alongside Tracy Ifeachor, Patrick Ball, Katherine LaNasa, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif and Taylor Dearden, among others.
The Residence
The Residence, produced by Shondaland, offers heart-pounding suspense with a White House murder mystery plot inspired by Kate Andersen Brower's nonfiction book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House.
"132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner. The Residence is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world's most famous mansion," the official synopsis reads.
The cast includes Uzo Aduba, Giancarlo Esposito, Molly Griggs, Ken Marino, Randall Park and Susan Kelechi Watson, to name a few.
The Studio
Seth Rogen teams up with Catherine O'Hara, Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders and Kathryn Hahn in the Apple TV+ series The Studio, which is about a newly appointed movie studio head tasked with keeping filmmaking relevant in the changing industry.
Your Friends & Neighbors
Apple TV+'s Your Friends & Neighbors chronicles the life of a financial titan who "suddenly finds himself divorced and jobless," so he "starts robbing his wealthy neighbors to stay afloat. Stealing from his own social circle strangely exhilarates him — but he gradually gets tangled in a deadly web."
Jon Hamm appears on the series alongside Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Lena Hall and Mark Tallman.