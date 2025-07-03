10 Best New Shows of 2025 So Far: From 'Sirens' to 'The Bondsman' and More

Long Bright River is based on Liz Moore's 2020 book of the same name, which tells the story of Mickey Fitzpatrick, a police officer patrolling a Philadelphia neighborhood plagued by addiction and poverty.

Amanda Seyfried leads the cast, which includes Nicholas Pinnock, Ashleigh Cummings, Callum Vinson and John Doman.

The eight-episode series premiered on Peacock in March 2025.