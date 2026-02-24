or
'ANTM' Drama Explodes: Former Judge Kelly Cutrone Slams 'Incredibly Rude' Jay Manuel for 'Trashing' Tyra Banks to 'Become Relevant'

Former 'America's Next Top Model' judge Kelly Cutrone slammed 'rude' Jay Manuel for 'trashing' Tyra Banks.

Feb. 24 2026, Published 1:22 p.m. ET

Kelly Cutrone has entered the chat.

The former America’s Next Top Model judge, 60, took to Instagram to respond to some of the controversy in the series’ new Netflix documentary, which she did not appear in.

Cutrone, in particular, claimed that the show’s creative director, Jay Manuel, was not as innocent as he may seem.

Kelly Cutrone did not agree with Jay Manuel's behavior.

“Side note - Jay never even worked in the fashion industry - he worked at a MAC make up counter in Toronto,” she wrote in the comments section of an Instagram post. “[Host] Tyra [Banks] boosted him and how did he repay here - by writing a novel about her and the show (which no one bought) and now he is trying to become relevant by being out there trashing her again - maybe he will get a deal as a spokesperson for spray tanning or filler - he was so incredibly rude to me my first day on the show - he come up to me and said - welcome to the show - you are in the ejector seat ( meaning anyone who sat in that seat - Andre etc) was fired - oddly enough he was at the end of that season.”

Cutrone was a judge on ANTM from Cycle 18 through Cycle 22. Manuel shared the screen with the publicist for one season before allegedly being kicked out of the franchise.

Why Is There Tension Between Jay Manuel and Tyra Banks?

Kelly Cutrone thought Jay Manuel was 'rude.'

In Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, Manuel, 53, alleged that he tried to leave the show at one point when he thought it was getting toxic. He sent Banks, 52, an email announcing his departure, and she took three days to merely respond, “I am disappointed.”

The makeup artist wound up being a part of the hit series for several more years, as he felt trapped inside his role. Manuel never got an apology, and he and the supermodel never redeemed their friendship.

Tyra Banks has not yet called Jay Manuel to hash their friendship out.

“That was a very strained relationship because she wouldn’t talk to me when the cameras weren’t rolling, and still, to this day, that really hurts,” he asserted.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel declined to comment on her relationship with Manuel in Reality Check and said she would rather have a private phone conversation with him.

Jay Manuel Said America Saw 'Prepared Television Tyra' in 'ANTM' Documentary

The 'ANTM' docuseries explained some of the fallout between Jay Manuel and Tyra Banks.

During the Tuesday, February 24, episode of Sherri, Manuel slammed Banks for not being authentic in the docuseries.

“We see prepared television Tyra. I know the real woman. I know her struggles. I know what she has fought in this industry,” he said.

As for whether Banks has reached out, Manuel maintained, “If we’re going to be real…I don’t think I’m getting that phone call.”

